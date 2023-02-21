Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For Filament Theatre's World Premiere Of THINK FAST, JORDAN CHASE!

The show runs from March 11 â€“ April 16, 2023 at Filament Theatre.

Feb. 21, 2023 Â 

Cast Announced For Filament Theatre's World Premiere Of THINK FAST, JORDAN CHASE!

Chicago's Filament Theatre (4041 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Portage Park) - nationally recognized as a pioneer in 'anti-adultist' theater-making and creating work for, and with, young audiences - announces the world premiere of the youth-curated, 'choose-your-own-adventure' inspired production, Think Fast, Jordan Chase!, opening March 18, 2023.

This piece was developed through SPARK, Filament's signature new works program where young people curate three projects for Filament to invest in each year with support and skill-building from their artistic and education directors. The show runs from March 11 - April 16, 2023 at Filament Theatre.

Think Fast, Jordan Chase! was created by Chicago playwright Sonia Goldberg through interviews and workshops with elementary students across Chicago. In 2021, Goldberg was the first artist selected to be in residence during Filament Theatre's inaugural season of SPARK. Two years later, the script developed during their residency receives its fully produced world premiere at Filament Theatre.

Written by Sonia Goldberg and directed by Jamal Howard, the Think Fast, Jordan Chase! cast (in order of appearance), includes: Christabel Donker (Jordan Chase), Joolz Stroop (Mahari), Xela Rosas (Ryan), RJ W. Mays (Grandma Nicky), Brittany Ellis (Ms. Fine). This magical story centers the voices of young people who are Black, Queer, and Disabled to tell an adventure-filled tale - with story-telling help from the audience - about old friends, new kids, and what it means to stay true to yourself.

Tickets to Think Fast, Jordan Chase! are on sale now at filamenttheatre.org/thinkfast. All ages are welcome, but Think Fast, Jordan Chase! will be best enjoyed by ages 8 and up. Audiences are invited to celebrate the theatre's 15th anniversary season with $15 tickets to all 2022-23 season performances.




