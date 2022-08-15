Cast Announced For Citadel Theatre's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Citadel Theatre Company will open its 2022-23 on Sept 17 with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, a beloved classic from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, based on the Roger Corman film of the same name. The show follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world as we know it. The musical will be directed by Matthew Silar (MATILDA at The Firehouse Theatre, DADDY LONG LEGS at Awaken Theatre) with musical direction by Isabella Isherwood and choreography by Lexie Bailey. The musical will run from September 15 to October 16. Press opening is Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m.



Leading the cast as Seymour, the flower shop employee who discovers the secret of the mysterious plant, is Sam Shankman, whose credits include the title role in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at Drury Lane, as well as roles at Marriott Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Theater at the Center and many others. In the role of his co-worker and love interest Audrey is Danielle Pike, a native of Houston, Texas seen most recently in Chicago at the Annoyance Theatre. Seymour's irascible employer Mr. Mushnik will be played by Alan Ball*, who has appeared on stage with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Marriott, Goodman, ShawChicago and others; and on television in CHICAGO FIRE. The twisted dentist Orin is Philip C. Matthews*, who made his Chicagoland stage debut this past spring in Citadel's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE. Chicago director (Invictus's A RAISIN IN THE SUN) and Jeff-nominated actor (Griffin's BALM IN GILEAD) Aaron Reese Boseman will be the voice of the man-eating plant named Audrey 2, with puppeteer Michael Dias operating the life-size puppet of the carnivorous plant. Also in the cast are Ania Martin (Chiffon), Isis Elizabeth (Crystal), and Sabrina Edwards (Ronnette).



* Indicates member, Actors' Equity Association



Tickets are on sale now online at www.citadeltheatre.org or by phone at 847-735-8554, ext. 1. Preview ticket prices $15. Regular run prices Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays $40; Saturdays and Sundays $45.00. Discounts available for groups, seniors and students. Season subscriptions are available for the full four-show season at $120.00 or as flex passes that can be used for the patron's choice of three shows for $100.00 or two shows for $70.00. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at www.citadeltheatre.org.