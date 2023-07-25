Cast And Creative Team Announced For Surging's THE WEDDING SINGER Opening In August

The Wedding Singer runs at The Edge Off Broadway (1133 W. Catalpa in Chicago), August 18th - Sept 3rd.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Photo 1 VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Photo 2 Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 4 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE

Cast And Creative Team Announced For Surging's THE WEDDING SINGER Opening In August

Cast And Creative Team Announced For Surging's THE WEDDING SINGER Opening In August

The full cast and creative team has been announced for Surging Films & Theatrics 2023 production of The Wedding Singer at The Edge Off Broadway (a charming storefront space at 1133. W Catalpa in Chicago) August 18th - Sept 3rd.

Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie,The Wedding Singer takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. It's 1985, and rock star wannabe, Robbie Hart, is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

Based on the New Line Cinema film. Written by Tim Herlihy, Music by Matthew Sklar, Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy.

The Wedding Singer runs at The Edge Off Broadway (1133 W. Catalpa in Chicago), August 18th - Sept 3rd. Tickets can be purchased here at surgingtheatrics.com or surgingtheatrics.yapsody.com

The cast stars Surging Films & Theatrics company members Kyle Quinlivan (Robbie Hart), Katie Meyers (Julia - weeks 1 and 2), and Stephanie Boyd (Julia - Week 3) in the roles made famous by Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Surging's resident choreographer Tim Huggenberger is back to choreograph as well as co-star in the role of Sammy. He is assisted by Kaitlyn Pasquinelli. A mix of Surging newcomers in Joe Blanchard (George), Kaitlin Feely (Holly) and Surging vets Jennifer Lenius (Rosie), Connor Crumley (Linda), Jim Kane (Glen Gulia), and Drew Jenkins (Multiple Roles) bring the supporting characters to life. The incredible dance ensemble bringing this 80s pop show to life is filled out by Stephanie Boyd, Adonis Claybourne, Shelby Edwards, Oscar Hew, Will Knox, Jazmine Tamayo, and Emma Widlowski.

SF&T's Artistic Director, Billy Surges, has brought back his talented team of Tim Huggenberger, fresh off his 2022 Chicago Jeff Nomination for Urinetown, for Choreography and Daven Taba for Music Direction. Joining the Surging team is Kaitlyn Pasquinelli as Assistant Choreographer.

The tech team includes Conor Frank (Stage Manager/Set), Joey Calumet (Piano), Will Knox & Billy Surges (Lighting), Vicki Jablonski (Costumes), William & Diana Surges (Set Construction & Box Office). The remainder of the live band is TBA.

The Wedding Singer runs at The Edge Off Broadway (1133 W. Catalpa in Chicago), August 18th - Sept 3rd. Tickets can be purchased here at surgingtheatrics.com or surgingtheatrics.yapsody.com

Please note: The role of Julia will be covered by Stephanie Boyd the final weekend. Katie Meyers will perform in the first two weekends.

The Wedding Singer is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
THE PROPHECY SHOW Brings The Music Of Trans-Siberian Orchestra Back To UIS Performing Photo
THE PROPHECY SHOW Brings The Music Of Trans-Siberian Orchestra Back To UIS Performing Arts Center, December 21

St. Louis powerhouse The Prophecy Show will bring their signature and highly-energized Rock Opera back to the UIS Performing Arts Center on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

2
Kokandy Productions Reveals Cast for AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical Photo
Kokandy Productions Reveals Cast for AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical

Get the latest news on the cast announcement for Kokandy Productions' AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical. Find out who will be bringing this thrilling production to life at Kokand Productions.

3
MARIE AND ROSETTA Extended at Northlight Theatre Photo
MARIE AND ROSETTA Extended at Northlight Theatre

Join us at Northlight Theatre for the extended production of Marie and Rosetta - a powerful and soulful musical that tells the inspiring story of two iconic women in the world of gospel music. Book your tickets now for an unforgettable night of entertainment!

4
Cast Set for Chicago Premiere of POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo
Cast Set for Chicago Premiere of POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Don't miss the exciting premiere of POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago! Prepare to be blown away by the all-star cast and their captivating performance. Get the inside scoop on this highly anticipated production and secure your tickets now for an unforgettable night of theater.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinsey Sicks
Raue Center for the Arts (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sunday Show (ft. The Late 90s)
Logan Square Improv (5/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/28-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 2023 Summer Concert at Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park (8/14-8/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Memorial Opera House (7/20-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Battle of the Bands Semi-Finals
Raue Center For The Arts (8/17-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding Singer
The Edge Off Broadway (8/18-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# No Man's Land
Downstairs Theatre At Steppenwolf Theatre (7/13-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You