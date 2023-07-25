Cast And Creative Team Announced For Surging's THE WEDDING SINGER Opening In August

The full cast and creative team has been announced for Surging Films & Theatrics 2023 production of The Wedding Singer at The Edge Off Broadway (a charming storefront space at 1133. W Catalpa in Chicago) August 18th - Sept 3rd.

Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie,The Wedding Singer takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer might just be the coolest guy in the room. It's 1985, and rock star wannabe, Robbie Hart, is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

Based on the New Line Cinema film. Written by Tim Herlihy, Music by Matthew Sklar, Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy.

The Wedding Singer runs at The Edge Off Broadway (1133 W. Catalpa in Chicago), August 18th - Sept 3rd. Tickets can be purchased here at surgingtheatrics.com or surgingtheatrics.yapsody.com

The cast stars Surging Films & Theatrics company members Kyle Quinlivan (Robbie Hart), Katie Meyers (Julia - weeks 1 and 2), and Stephanie Boyd (Julia - Week 3) in the roles made famous by Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Surging's resident choreographer Tim Huggenberger is back to choreograph as well as co-star in the role of Sammy. He is assisted by Kaitlyn Pasquinelli. A mix of Surging newcomers in Joe Blanchard (George), Kaitlin Feely (Holly) and Surging vets Jennifer Lenius (Rosie), Connor Crumley (Linda), Jim Kane (Glen Gulia), and Drew Jenkins (Multiple Roles) bring the supporting characters to life. The incredible dance ensemble bringing this 80s pop show to life is filled out by Stephanie Boyd, Adonis Claybourne, Shelby Edwards, Oscar Hew, Will Knox, Jazmine Tamayo, and Emma Widlowski.

SF&T's Artistic Director, Billy Surges, has brought back his talented team of Tim Huggenberger, fresh off his 2022 Chicago Jeff Nomination for Urinetown, for Choreography and Daven Taba for Music Direction. Joining the Surging team is Kaitlyn Pasquinelli as Assistant Choreographer.

The tech team includes Conor Frank (Stage Manager/Set), Joey Calumet (Piano), Will Knox & Billy Surges (Lighting), Vicki Jablonski (Costumes), William & Diana Surges (Set Construction & Box Office). The remainder of the live band is TBA.

The Wedding Singer runs at The Edge Off Broadway (1133 W. Catalpa in Chicago), August 18th - Sept 3rd. Tickets can be purchased here at surgingtheatrics.com or surgingtheatrics.yapsody.com

Please note: The role of Julia will be covered by Stephanie Boyd the final weekend. Katie Meyers will perform in the first two weekends.

The Wedding Singer is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com