Cassie Workman, Red Richardson, Michael Kosta Come To The Den Theatre In May

The Den Theatre has announced upcoming appearances by Cassie Workman, Red Richardson, and Michael Kosta coming to The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Cassie Workman: Aberdeen

Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $25

In 1994, the world lost one of its most beloved musicians: grunge icon Kurt Cobain. Part eulogy, part fantasy, part biography, Aberdeen is a conversation with Kurt about life and death taking place across Washington, including his hometown of Aberdeen. Traverse time and space as multi-award-winning comedian and storyteller Cassie Workman races in a desperate bid to save the life of her hero by attempting to manipulate time itself.

Aberdeen is an epic, about loss, music, and memory; an extraordinarily heartfelt love poem, to the voice of a generation.

Cassie Workman is known for her heartfelt and emotive storytelling, her incisive wit, and her brutal deconstructions of the status quo. There is no other voice like hers in comedy today.

With accolades ranging from Best Show & Directors awards from the Sydney Comedy Festival, multiple Most Outstanding Show nominations from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, a Fringe First award from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and a Raw Comedy National Grand Final win, and with praise from major publishers, critics, and fellow creatives across the world, Cassie is a unique, powerful, and genre-defining artist.

Red Richardson

Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $35

Red Richardson is a critically acclaimed standup comedian, writer, and actor and is regarded as one of the most exciting and in-demand new faces of comedy. His ‘Stay Toxic’ videos have received over 80 million views on Instagram and his stand-up comedy shows sell out theatres and comedy clubs across the UK. In 2023 his stand-up show ‘The Best of Red Richardson’ sold out the iconic Leicester Square Theatre in under 24 hours.

Michael Kosta

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Michael is a Senior Correspondent on The Daily Show and recently hosted the show their first week back from the Writer’s Strike. Previously, he hosted and was the co-executive producer of The Comment Section for the E! Network. He is well known for his numerous late-night appearances on The Tonight Show, Conan, Seth Meyers, and @midnight. Michael co-hosted Fox Sports 1’s Crowd Goes Wild opposite Regis Philbin and was a regular Correspondent for The Soup Investigates with Joel McHale. His one-hour Comedy Central stand-up special: Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA. is now streaming on Paramount + & YouTube. Michael is a former pro tennis player and now a frequent contributor on The Tennis Channel and hosts a weekly podcast called Tennis Anyone with Michael Kosta. Watch his videos online at @MichaelKosta

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.