Casey Wilson, Michio Kaku, Alison Bechdel and More to Take Part in Chicago Humanities Festival

Chicago Humanities Festival is announcing an exciting line-up of virtual programs with award-winning writers, groundbreaking scholars, and cultural icons in late-April and May.

Renowned speakers include Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jhumpa Lahiri, theoretical physicist Michio Kaku interviewed by actor LeVar Burton, SNL and Happy Endings star Casey Wilson in conversation with writer Jessi Klein and actor Andrew Rannells, graphic memoirist of Fun Home fame Alison Bechdel, Michelle Zauner known by her indie rockstar alias Japanese Breakfast talking to New Yorker's Jia Tolentino, Salamishah Tillet talking about The Color Purple, and the Washington Post's Carol Leonnig in conversation with NBC's Andrea Mitchell among many others.

"So many of the questions we've been exploring over the past year continue to resonate this spring," said Alison Cuddy, CHF's Marilynn Thoma Artistic Director. "We think the range of speakers and subjects we've assembled are compelling and provocative, and hope they help us better navigate serious issues like political division, health disparities and economic racism, while also creating space for a bit of relief and reflection - or even joy."

Following is a complete list of upcoming Chicago Humanities Festival events

All events are virtual and run from 7:00 - 8:00 PM Central

April 27, Social Media and Democracy: the second in a three-part series hosted by University of Chicago's Geoffrey Stone that dives deep into the issue of free speech

April 28, Jhumpa Lahiri: Whereabouts: the Pulitzer Prize winning writer joins us to talk about her first novel in a decade. She will be joined in conversation by poet and translator Jennifer Scappettone

April 29, Michio Kaku on the Theory of Everything with LaVar Burton: the renowned theoretical physicist will talk about his new book The God Equation with actor LeVar Burton (Star Trek)

May 4, Louis Menand: Art and Thought in the Cold War: Professor of English at Harvard joins CHF to discuss his new book about the art and ideas that came from the Cold War and shaped American culture

May 5, Michelle Zauner: Crying in H Mart: known as indie rockstar Japanese Breakfast, Zauner discusses her memoir, growing up Korean American, and becoming a musician

May 6, Salamishah Tillet: In Search of the Color Purple: New York Times's critic Salamishah Tillet joins WBEZ's Natalie Moore for a conversation about the ongoing significance of Alice Walker's The Color Purple

May 11, Alison Bechdel: The Secret to Superhuman Strength: cartoonist and graphic memoirist of Fun Home fame talks life, comics, and her new graphic memoir about her relationship with exercise and fitness

May 12, Casey Wilson in conversation with Jessi Klein and Andrew Rannells: comedian and actress (SNL, Happy Endings) discusses her memoir with writer and comedian Jessi Klein and actor Andrew Rannells

May 13, Martha C. Nussbaum: Citadels of Pride: University of Chicago Law & Ethics Professor discusses her latest book, Citadels of Pride, systemic sexual abuse, and toxic masculinity

May 18, Madeline Miller: Circe: "Between the Lines" book club reads Circe and talks with its inimitable author (this is a member-exclusive event)

May 19, What's Next: Health and Equity: doctors and scholars convene to discuss the current state of inequality in our healthcare system and how to make health more equitable

May 20, The Past and Future of Comics: pop culture scholar Dr. Grace D. Gipson and Chicago cartoonist Bianca Zunise talk about the history and future of comic books in Chicago

May 25, Carol Leonnig with Andrea Mitchell on the Rise and Fall of the Secret Service: Washington Post reporter joins with NBC's Andrea Mitchell to talk about the rise and fall of the secret service and Leonnig's new book, Zero Fail

May 27, Hate Speech: the third of this three-part series hosted by University of Chicago's Geoffrey Stone that dives deep into the issue of free speech