Cabaret Zazou Celebrates Their 100th Chicago Performance

On Wednesday, January 11th, Cabaret ZaZou will be performing their 100th show in Chicago. The immersive variety dinner show, which plays to sold-out houses, continues to delight audience members in a vintage Belgian Spiegeltent on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel in the heart of Chicago's Theatre District.

Tickets are on sale now through March 31, 2023.

CABARET ZAZOU is directed by Dreya Weber, and stars critically acclaimed performers Frank Ferrante, LiV Warfield, James Harkness, Viktor Kee, Ulzii Mergen and Trio Vertex, all accompanied by a group of world-class Chicago musicians. Cabaret ZaZou is an evening you will never forget! In addition to the show's remarkable collection of acts, the evening's experience includes a delicious 4-course meal provided by Blue Plate Chicago.

Tickets range from $125 - $210 with special VIP tickets available. "Show Only" tickets are $75. Individual tickets are available by visiting CabaretZaZou.com or by calling 312.488.0900. Tickets are available for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway in Chicago at 312.977.1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.