Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

CHRISTMAS WITH ELVIS By Terry Spencer Hesser is Coming to Chopin Theatre This Month

Hilarious and insightful play "Christmas With Elvis" returns to Chicago after 32 years in a production directed by Dexter Bullard at Chopin Theatre.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 1 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

CHRISTMAS WITH ELVIS By Terry Spencer Hesser is Coming to Chopin Theatre This Month

CHRISTMAS WITH ELVIS By Terry Spencer Hesser is Coming to Chopin Theatre This Month

Terry Spencer Hesser's hilarious and insightful play "Christmas With Elvis" returns to Chicago after 32 years in a production directed by Dexter Bullard at Chopin Theatre Nov. 24 - Jan. 7. Preview performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. Press opening is 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27. Please note: This play contains adult themes and language.

The dramedy tells the story of a lonely, anxious and slightly angry woman who discovers, on Christmas Eve, that her ex-husband is getting remarried. Before she can indulge in her misery, the very dead and not too debauched ghost of Elvis Presley appears in her apartment.

"I was originally inspired to write this play when years ago, a friend of mine who was going through a divorce during the holidays expressed her disdain for the music of Elvis Presley," said Hesser." That is, until she got divorced. Then, she said she connected with Elvis's music on a level she never expected. Her comment inspired the character of Trudy played this time by the magnificent Brenda Barrie. The story is very funny, but also touches on the less jolly emotions the holidays stir up that don't get talked about enough."

When "Christmas With Elvis" originally played at the Beat Kitchen and Halsted Theatre Centre in 1991, it received acclaim from several Chicago theater critics including the Chicago Sun-Times which called it "a hilarious comedy that touches the soul." General management for this production is provided by Mott/Fischer Productions.

The two-person cast features Brenda Barrie* (Trudy), a Jeff Award-nominated actress whose television credits include "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire;" and Victor Holstein* (Elvis), a multi-talented stage and film actor/producer whose recent acting credits include "Arsenic & Old Lace" (Court Theatre) and "The King & I" (Drury Lane Theatre).

The design team includes Dexter Bullard (Director), Eleanor Kahn (Sets), Lori Hall-Araujo (Costumes), Brandon Wardell (Lighting), Jeffrey Levin (Sound), Steve Labedz (Projections) and Amanda Herrmann (Properties).

"For a show with only two characters, we needed exceptional actors and we found them in Victor and Brenda. Both need to be funny and poignant, plus sing and the actor playing Elvis will have to be able to rock piano and guitar," said Bullard. "They are incredible examples of the talent and dedication Chicago actors are known for and audiences are just going to love them."

How to Purchase Tickets

"Christmas With Elvis" by Terry Spencer Hesser, directed by Dexter Bullard plays at the Chopin Theatre located at 1543 West Division Street, Nov. 24-Jan. 7. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets begin at $50 and are only available by advance purchase at BrownPaperTickets (Click Here).






RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Hyde Park School of Dance to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December Photo
Hyde Park School of Dance to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

Join Hyde Park School of Dance in celebrating their 30-year anniversary with a special performance of Nutcracker Highlights at Mandel Hall.

2
6th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival To Take Place January 18-28 Photo
6th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival To Take Place January 18-28

​In 2024, the Chicago Puppet Fest will span 11 days and dozens of Chicago venues, featuring an international pageant of puppet artists sharing more than 100 puppetry activities including all ages spectacle shows, intimate works on small stages, even an adults-only, late night puppet cabaret.

3
Jazz Artist Tammy McCann And Musicians Return To Nichols Concert Hall With A JAZZ CHRISTMA Photo
Jazz Artist Tammy McCann And Musicians Return To Nichols Concert Hall With A JAZZ CHRISTMAS, December 16

To celebrate the holidays, the Music Institute of Chicago presents jazz vocalist and Artist-in-Residence Tammy McCann performing “A Jazz Christmas” Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston.

4
Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For SHREK: THE MUSICAL, December 21 - Photo
Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For SHREK: THE MUSICAL, December 21 - 31

Music Theater Works, currently presenting Lerner & Loewe’s Brigadoon through November 12,is proud to announce the cast and creative team for the final production of its 2023 season, Shrek: The Musical, in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, December 21 – December 31.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT Video
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT
Watch Tiffany T. Taylor in New Promo for Paramount Theatre's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Video
Watch Tiffany T. Taylor in New Promo for Paramount Theatre's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Assassins in Chicago Assassins
That’s Entertainment Performing Arts (10/21-11/12)Tracker
Witch in Chicago Witch
The Den Theatre (10/28-12/03)
Blithe Spirit in Chicago Blithe Spirit
GreenMan Theatre (11/10-11/19)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Chicago Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Sangamon Auditorium (11/16-11/16)
Champion in Chicago Champion
Lyric Opera House - Chicago (1/27-2/11)
My Grandmother's Eyepatch in Chicago My Grandmother's Eyepatch
Newport Theater (11/17-11/17)
American Psycho: The Musical in Chicago American Psycho: The Musical
Chopin Theatre (9/14-11/26)
Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute in Chicago Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute
Raue Center For The Arts (11/25-11/25)
Beetlejuice in Chicago Beetlejuice
Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University (11/07-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You