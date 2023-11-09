CHRISTMAS WITH ELVIS By Terry Spencer Hesser is Coming to Chopin Theatre This Month

Terry Spencer Hesser's hilarious and insightful play "Christmas With Elvis" returns to Chicago after 32 years in a production directed by Dexter Bullard at Chopin Theatre Nov. 24 - Jan. 7. Preview performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. Press opening is 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27. Please note: This play contains adult themes and language.

The dramedy tells the story of a lonely, anxious and slightly angry woman who discovers, on Christmas Eve, that her ex-husband is getting remarried. Before she can indulge in her misery, the very dead and not too debauched ghost of Elvis Presley appears in her apartment.

"I was originally inspired to write this play when years ago, a friend of mine who was going through a divorce during the holidays expressed her disdain for the music of Elvis Presley," said Hesser." That is, until she got divorced. Then, she said she connected with Elvis's music on a level she never expected. Her comment inspired the character of Trudy played this time by the magnificent Brenda Barrie. The story is very funny, but also touches on the less jolly emotions the holidays stir up that don't get talked about enough."

When "Christmas With Elvis" originally played at the Beat Kitchen and Halsted Theatre Centre in 1991, it received acclaim from several Chicago theater critics including the Chicago Sun-Times which called it "a hilarious comedy that touches the soul." General management for this production is provided by Mott/Fischer Productions.

The two-person cast features Brenda Barrie* (Trudy), a Jeff Award-nominated actress whose television credits include "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire;" and Victor Holstein* (Elvis), a multi-talented stage and film actor/producer whose recent acting credits include "Arsenic & Old Lace" (Court Theatre) and "The King & I" (Drury Lane Theatre).

The design team includes Dexter Bullard (Director), Eleanor Kahn (Sets), Lori Hall-Araujo (Costumes), Brandon Wardell (Lighting), Jeffrey Levin (Sound), Steve Labedz (Projections) and Amanda Herrmann (Properties).

"For a show with only two characters, we needed exceptional actors and we found them in Victor and Brenda. Both need to be funny and poignant, plus sing and the actor playing Elvis will have to be able to rock piano and guitar," said Bullard. "They are incredible examples of the talent and dedication Chicago actors are known for and audiences are just going to love them."

How to Purchase Tickets

"Christmas With Elvis" by Terry Spencer Hesser, directed by Dexter Bullard plays at the Chopin Theatre located at 1543 West Division Street, Nov. 24-Jan. 7. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets begin at $50 and are only available by advance purchase at BrownPaperTickets (Click Here).