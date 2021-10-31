CHRISTMAS BINGO: IT'S A HO-HO-HOLY NIGHT. to Celebrate its Tenth Anniversary at Greenhouse Theater Center

Did Santa babysit the baby Jesus? Why were the Three Wise Men so lost? Do you know what the holiday classic Silent Night first sounded like? The answers to these and other humorous questions are answered in the hit holiday comedy Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho Holy Night.

Written by Vicki Quade, one of the creators of the hit comedy Late Nite Catechism, Christmas Bingo brings together two of the best things about being Catholic: Christmas and Bingo. The show features the character of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun and current bingo caller.

The comedy has been a fixture in Chicago since 2012, and now reopens on November 26 for six weeks during the 2021 holiday season. All shows will be at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. There will be no performances on Christmas day.

Christmas Bingo is the second installment in Quade's bingo series, which also includes the long-running hit Bible Bingo. The show was selected as one of 10 holiday shows highlighted by Chris Jones, the Chicago Tribune's theater critic.

In this interactive comedy, audience members play bingo while also answering questions about Christmas traditions, the origin of St. Nick, where do candy canes come from, miracles in the Bible, and a clever re-creation of the Annunciation, complete with audience members in angel wings and halos.

Quade will be sharing the role of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien with the talented Chicago actresses Nancy Greco and Kathleen Puls Andrade.

Christmas Bingo will run for six weeks only throughout the holiday season, starting Friday, November 28, through Sunday, January 2, 2022. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Late Nite Catechism remains on the schedule at 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

All performances are at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (https://www.greenhousetheater.org/)

Ticket prices are $35, and group rates are available. For tickets, call the box office at 773-404-7336.