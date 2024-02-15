CHICAGO THEATRE WEEK CONTINUED To Launch On Monday

League of Chicago Theatres announces the return of Chicago Theatre Week Continued with over 30 participating shows, including Broadway In Chicago productions.
Following the success of Chicago Theatre Week, the League of Chicago Theatres announces the return of Chicago Theatre Week Continued, featuring valued-priced tickets to currently playing and upcoming Chicago productions.
To date, 62 theatre companies have participated in Chicago Theatre Week with more than 80 productions and 440 individual performances. Over 15,000 tickets have been sold as of February 12, 2024. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres with approximately 60% of patrons visiting their chosen theatre for the first time. Chicago Theatre Week also raises the visibility of the theater industry, as evidenced by the 473,000 cumulative pageviews on ChicagoTheatreWeek.com from the ticket onsale through the end of Theatre Week.
League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Jones comments, “Chicago Theatre Week 2024 has been a resounding success, so far, supporting our theaters and welcoming audiences, giving them an affordable way to experience multiple stories and participate in this unique experience across the Chicago area. Following the success of Chicago Theatre Week Continued last year, we are extending Chicago Theatre Week for the second time through Hot Tix with productions ranging from the most intimate storefronts in neighborhoods throughout the city, productions in the suburbs and seven productions from Broadway In Chicago. There is a story for everybody on our stages.”
Chicago Theatre Week Continued tickets will be priced at $15 or $30 per ticket and will go on sale on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 10:00am CST at HotTix.org. Please note that a service charge will be added. These limited time $15 or $30 tickets will only be available through February 25 or while supplies last.
An Enemy of the People, St. Sebastian Players
ART, Parker Players Theater Company
Cambridge Concert at St. Michael, Chicago a capella
Cambridge Concert at St. Josaphat, Chicago a capella
Choir of Man, Apollo Theater
Churchill, Broadway In Chicago at Broadway Playhouse
CS Lewis Onstage, Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture
Cry It Out, Oil Lamp Theater
Death Becomes Her, Broadway In Chicago at Cadillac Palace Theatre
Drunk Shakespeare, Brass Jar Productions at the Lion Theatre
Extraordinaire, Rhapsody Theater
Flood, Shattered Globe Theatre performing at Theater Wit
FORCE!, MCA Chicago at Edlis Neeson Theater
History of Harmony, Chicago a capella at Harris Theater
In The Heights, Marriott Theatre
Judy’s Life’s Work, Definition Theatre
Late Nite Catechism, Nuns4Fun Entertainment at Greenhouse Theater Center
Message in a Bottle, Broadway In Chicago at Cadillac Palace Theatre
Mothers, The Gift Theatre performing at Filament Theatre
Mrs. Doubtfire, Broadway In Chicago at James. M Nederlander Theatre
My Fair Lady, Broadway In Chicago at James. M Nederlander Theatre
Notes from the Field, Timeline Theatre Company
On Your Feet, Broadway In Chicago at CIBC Theatre
Pretty Woman the Musical, Broadway In Chicago at CIBC Theatre
Prophet: The Order of the Lyricist, MCA Chicago at Edlis Neeson Theater
Selling Kabul, Northlight Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie
Smoke Rings Simmers Endless Blue, MCA Chicago at Edlis Neeson Theater
Sondheim Tribute Revue, Theo
Teatro ZinZanni: Love, Chaos, and Dinner, Teatro ZinZanni at Cambria Hotel
The Penelopiad, Goodman Theatre
The Play that Goes Wrong, Three Brothers Theatre
The Reclamation of Madison Hemings, American Blues Theater
Tremor, MCA Chicago at Edlis Neeson Theater
More productions and tickets may be added. Please note that the ticket inventory is limited and subject to availability. Tickets may sell out quickly. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets. All ticket sales for Chicago Theatre Week Continued are final.
Hot Tix, a service of the non-profit League of Chicago Theatres, exists to further promote and support Chicago area theatres. In addition to selling discounted theatre tickets online, the League of Chicago Theatres operates one walk-up Hot Tix location in downtown Chicago: inside Block Thirty Seven (108 N. State)—offering in-person customer service by knowledgeable theatre professionals.
Chicago theatre is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theatres throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theatres to the most renowned resident theatres in the country, including 6 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago’s theatres serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Each year Chicago theatres send new work to resident theatres across the country, to Broadway, and around the world. For more information, visit www.chicagoplays.com.
