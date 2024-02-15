CHICAGO THEATRE WEEK CONTINUED To Launch On Monday

Following the success of Chicago Theatre Week, the League of Chicago Theatres announces the return of Chicago Theatre Week Continued, featuring valued-priced tickets to currently playing and upcoming Chicago productions.

To date, 62 theatre companies have participated in Chicago Theatre Week with more than 80 productions and 440 individual performances. Over 15,000 tickets have been sold as of February 12, 2024. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres with approximately 60% of patrons visiting their chosen theatre for the first time. Chicago Theatre Week also raises the visibility of the theater industry, as evidenced by the 473,000 cumulative pageviews on ChicagoTheatreWeek.com from the ticket onsale through the end of Theatre Week.

League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Jones comments, “Chicago Theatre Week 2024 has been a resounding success, so far, supporting our theaters and welcoming audiences, giving them an affordable way to experience multiple stories and participate in this unique experience across the Chicago area. Following the success of Chicago Theatre Week Continued last year, we are extending Chicago Theatre Week for the second time through Hot Tix with productions ranging from the most intimate storefronts in neighborhoods throughout the city, productions in the suburbs and seven productions from Broadway In Chicago. There is a story for everybody on our stages.”

Chicago Theatre Week Continued tickets will be priced at $15 or $30 per ticket and will go on sale on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 10:00am CST at HotTix.org. Please note that a service charge will be added. These limited time $15 or $30 tickets will only be available through February 25 or while supplies last.

Participating productions to date:

An Enemy of the People, St. Sebastian Players

ART, Parker Players Theater Company

Cambridge Concert at St. Michael, Chicago a capella

Cambridge Concert at St. Josaphat, Chicago a capella

Choir of Man, Apollo Theater

Churchill, Broadway In Chicago at Broadway Playhouse

CS Lewis Onstage, Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture

Cry It Out, Oil Lamp Theater

Death Becomes Her, Broadway In Chicago at Cadillac Palace Theatre

Drunk Shakespeare, Brass Jar Productions at the Lion Theatre

Extraordinaire, Rhapsody Theater

Flood, Shattered Globe Theatre performing at Theater Wit

FORCE!, MCA Chicago at Edlis Neeson Theater

History of Harmony, Chicago a capella at Harris Theater

In The Heights, Marriott Theatre

Judy’s Life’s Work, Definition Theatre

Late Nite Catechism, Nuns4Fun Entertainment at Greenhouse Theater Center

Message in a Bottle, Broadway In Chicago at Cadillac Palace Theatre

Mothers, The Gift Theatre performing at Filament Theatre

Mrs. Doubtfire, Broadway In Chicago at James. M Nederlander Theatre

My Fair Lady, Broadway In Chicago at James. M Nederlander Theatre

Notes from the Field, Timeline Theatre Company

On Your Feet, Broadway In Chicago at CIBC Theatre

Pretty Woman the Musical, Broadway In Chicago at CIBC Theatre

Prophet: The Order of the Lyricist, MCA Chicago at Edlis Neeson Theater

Selling Kabul, Northlight Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie

Smoke Rings Simmers Endless Blue, MCA Chicago at Edlis Neeson Theater

Sondheim Tribute Revue, Theo

Teatro ZinZanni: Love, Chaos, and Dinner, Teatro ZinZanni at Cambria Hotel

The Penelopiad, Goodman Theatre

The Play that Goes Wrong, Three Brothers Theatre

The Reclamation of Madison Hemings, American Blues Theater

Tremor, MCA Chicago at Edlis Neeson Theater

More productions and tickets may be added. Please note that the ticket inventory is limited and subject to availability. Tickets may sell out quickly. This offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets. All ticket sales for Chicago Theatre Week Continued are final.

Hot Tix, a service of the non-profit League of Chicago Theatres, exists to further promote and support Chicago area theatres. In addition to selling discounted theatre tickets online, the League of Chicago Theatres operates one walk-up Hot Tix location in downtown Chicago: inside Block Thirty Seven (108 N. State)—offering in-person customer service by knowledgeable theatre professionals.

About Chicago theatre

Chicago theatre is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theatres throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theatres to the most renowned resident theatres in the country, including 6 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago’s theatres serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Each year Chicago theatres send new work to resident theatres across the country, to Broadway, and around the world. For more information, visit www.chicagoplays.com.