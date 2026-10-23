CABARET CONNEXION Festival to Present International Artists in Chicago

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​From the intimate atmosphere of neighborhood salons to university performance halls and community cultural centers, the Cabaret Connexion Concert Festival will bring a mix of international talent, musical discovery, and cultural connection to audiences throughout the Chicago region from October 28 through November 8, with additional performances and community events continuing through November.

Presented by Working In Concert, the festival celebrates the rich traditions of cabaret while exploring the many voices, histories, and musical styles that continue to shape the art form. Audiences can look forward to French chanson, jazz, Berlin Kabarett, contemporary performance, and concerts highlighting the diverse cultural experiences that make cabaret a uniquely personal and powerful form of storytelling.

The festival offers opportunities to discover new performers from Berlin, France, and the US; revisit beloved musical traditions, and experience live music in welcoming, intimate settings throughout Chicago and surrounding communities.

A Festival of International Voices and Musical Discovery

The festival opens Wednesday, October 28, at 6:30 pm, when Connexion singers join the Brass Tracks Jazz Orchestra at North & Maple Kitchen & Bar in Tinley Park. The collaboration launches a series of performances that bring together cabaret artists, jazz musicians, and audiences across generations and cultures.

On Friday, October 30, Cabaret Creatures, featuring Lyonnais artists, takes the stage at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee's Arts Center Music Building. The following Sunday, audiences can experience Women and Expectations, presented by Mamzelle Amandine and Julie Morel at Sonia Oyola's Salon in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood. (The salon's exact address will be announced shortly before the performance.)

The festival continues Monday, November 2, with a 6 pm Meet & Greet at DANK Haus German American Cultural Center in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood. This gathering is an opportunity for festivalgoers to connect with artists and fellow music lovers in a relaxed setting.

On Tuesday, November 3, French performer Isabelle Georges presents Oh là là ! at 7 p.m. at the Gateway Lounge of the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park. The evening continues with an International Song Fest in a dozen languages or more!

History and cultural heritage take center stage Wednesday, November 4, with A Brief History of Berlin Kabarett at DANK Haus. Featuring Anne Fromm, Thomas Kellner, and Johanna Paliege, and special guest star Angelina Réaux (a protégé of Leonard Bernstein), the concert explores a distinctive European cabaret tradition known for its wit, artistry, and social commentary.

French chanson enthusiasts will have an opportunity to immerse themselves in musical history Thursday, November 5, at Piaf in Perspective. Featuring Anne-Sophie Guerrier and Angélique Dessaint direct from Paris, the 7:30 pm performance at l'Alliance Française de Chicago celebrates the enduring legacy of French singer Édith Piaf.

Celebrating Black Voices and Chicago's Creative Spirit

On Friday, November 6, the festival turns its attention to African American musical heritage with The Black Songbook Volume I: Bronzeville, presented by Black Voices in Cabaret. Beginning at 7 pm at Kennedy-King College, the performance honors the cultural richness of Bronzeville and the contributions of Black artists to the American Songbook and cabaret tradition.

Saturday, November 7, offers two distinct musical experiences. The matinée at 2 pm, Seasons will showcase Connexion singers at The CheckOut in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Old Town Celebrates Montmartre at 7 pm brings ambiance and artistic spirit of Paris's famed Montmartre district to the Old Town Triangle Association.

The festival's final showcase matinée, Color and Light, begins at 2 pm Sunday, November 8, at DePaul University's Holtschneider Performance Center, in Brennan Hall. Together, the two showcase concerts provide audiences with an opportunity to experience a range of artistic voices and interpretations of cabaret.

The Music Continues Beyond the Conference

The Cabaret Connexion experience extends beyond November 8, with additional performances celebrating the enduring influence of cabaret and the artists who keep its traditions alive.

On Monday, November 9, Homage to Cabaret Lapin Agile at PianoForte Chicago offers a two-part tribute. The evening begins with a solo piano performance by the acclaimed classical improviser Jean Claude Orfali, followed by a celebration of the life and voice of Yves Mathieu, the late proprietor of the Cabaret Lapin Agile. The event honors the spirit of a historic cabaret tradition and the people who sustain its legacy.

On Wednesday, November 11, French singers reunite with the Brass Tracks Jazz Orchestra at North & Maple Kitchen & Bar in Tinley Park for another evening of musical collaboration.

The extended festival also includes Michèle Barbier presenting in St. Louis on Thursday, November 12, in support of the new organization Josephine Baker Centre for Arts and Engagement.

Solo shows associated with the Connexion artists:

A performance by Suzie Telep at The CheckOut on Saturday, November 14; and appearances by Patricia Tyson at Sonia's Salon on Sunday, November 15, and Lou Ella Rose on Saturday, November 21, at Sonia Oyola's Salon in Logan Square. (The salon's address for these performances will be announced closer to each event.)

Bringing International Artists Into Local Schools

Beyond the concert stage, Working In Concert is committed to introducing younger generations to music, culture, and artistic expression through its Diverse Voices in Schools program.

From November 9–12, French artists will visit K–12 schools, sharing their artistry and cultural perspectives directly with students. Planned visits include Marie Curie, Walter Payton and Holy Trinity high schools in Chicago, Ascension Elementary School in Oak Park, and Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.

Be Part of the Connexion

Whether drawn by the timeless songs of French chanson, the history of European cabaret, the energy of jazz, or the contemporary voices redefining the genre, audiences will find something to discover throughout Cabaret Connexion.

With performances hosted by universities, cultural organizations, neighborhood venues, and intimate salons, the festival invites longtime cabaret enthusiasts and first-time attendees alike to experience the art form up close while supporting International Artists and local cultural programming.

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