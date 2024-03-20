Broadway In Chicago 2024/25 Season to Feature BACK TO THE FUTURE, CURSED CHILD, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway In Chicago has announced its next season is now on sale, and will feature BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, the North American tour premiere of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, SOME LIKE IT HOT, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, and & JULIET.

Five shows will return to Chicago this fall: RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES, THE BOOK OF MORMON, AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, MEAN GIRLS, and LES MISÉRABLES.

New subscriptions are available at the button below or by calling (312) 977-1717. Subscriber benefits include priority access to the off-season specials, best seats at low prices, flexible exchanges and seat upgrades, as available, discounted pre-paid parking and suite services and a dedicated subscription hotline.

The Broadway In Chicago line-up, including performance dates and venues, is as follows:



BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

August 13 – September 1, 2024

Cadillac Palace Theatre

151 W. Randolph St.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence. The Broadway and West End hit show is based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film. The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL officially opened in London on September 13, 2021, has been seen by more than 800,000 people to date, and broken multiple Adelphi Theatre box office records.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

September 10, 2024 – February 1, 2025

James M. Nederlander Theatre

24 W. Randolph St.

This will be the world premiere of the first ever touring production based on the acclaimed Broadway production, currently playing at the Lyric Theatre, New York. The six-time Tony Award winning play picks up right where the last Harry Potter film left off: Nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

October 22 – November 3, 2024

Cadillac Palace Theatre

151 W. Randolph St.

Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, SOME LIKE IT HOT is “A Super- Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!” - The New York Times. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

November 12-24, 2024 Cadillac Palace Theatre

151 W. Randolph St.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America. Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career. Presented in association with and endorsed by Neil Diamond.

& JULIET

December 3-15, 2024

Cadillac Palace Theatre 151 W. Randolph St.

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That's The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it. OFF-SEASON SPECIALS

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES (ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, MARCH 22)

May 17 – 18, 2024 CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe)

RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four. With note-for-note precision, this mind- blowing performance transports you back to the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, along with all your favorite hits. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes and psychedelic visuals, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes. RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES promises an extraordinary journey through the eras that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

September 10 – 15, 2024

Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W Randolph)

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment

Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical. Back in Chicago by popular demand, this outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

September 24 – 29, 2024

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe)

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The

winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

MEAN GIRLS

November 26 – December 1, 2024

Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University

50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist

Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies, MEAN GIRLS “delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” USA Today says, “We’ll let you in on a little secret, because we’re such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!”

LES MISÉRABLES

December 17, 2024 – January 5, 2025

Cadillac Palace Theatre

151 W. Randolph

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES makes a triumphant return to Chicago. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and many more.

ABOUT BROADWAY IN CHICAGO

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 24 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining up to 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago’s Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Auditorium Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade