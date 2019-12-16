Brian Pastor Named Sideshow Theatre Company's New Executive Director

Sideshow Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Brian Pastor as its new Executive Director effective this month. Pastor succeeds Stephanie Weddell, who has served alongside Artistic Director Jonathan L. Green since April 2016.

Brian Pastor is the Founding Executive Director and the current Artistic Director of Promethean Theatre Ensemble, as well as Resident Director at City Lit Theater. Brian previously served as Executive Director of Raven Theatre and, prior to that, spent ten and a half years on staff at City Lit Theater, the last nine as Managing Director. They are also a former board and company member of The Mime Company and a founding company member of Chicago dell'Arte. For the past 15 months, Brian has served as Chief Operating Officer of We All Code, a Chicago nonprofit dedicated to teaching coding and web-development skills to underserved youth.

Comments Pastor, "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to help shepherd Sideshow Theatre into its next chapter. I have long admired the company's bold and diverse storytelling, as well as its incredibly talented stable of artists. For a curious artist who has dedicated their career to exploring familiar stories in new ways, it feels like coming home."

Artistic Director Jonathan L. Green adds, "On behalf of the Sideshow ensemble and board of directors, I am thrilled that Brian will bring their deep knowledge and understanding of the Chicago storefront theatre community to continue the invaluable work that Stephanie has done over the last four years."

About Sideshow Theatre Company:

Sideshow Theatre Company: Theatre for the Curious. It is the mission of Sideshow Theatre Company to mine the collective unconscious of the world we live in with limitless curiosity, drawing inspiration from the familiar stories, memories and images we all share to spark new conversation and bring our audiences together as adventurers in a communal experience of exploration.

Over its 10+ year history, Sideshow is proud to have distinguished itself as a vital member of the Chicago theatre community. Sideshow was awarded the 2016 Broadway In Chicago Emerging Theatre Award by the League of Chicago Theatres. Sideshow is a multiple Jeff Award-winning theatre and has been listed on the "Best of" lists in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018 by the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Reader, Time Out Chicago and the Chicago Sun-Times. Sideshow continues its multi-year residency at Victory Gardens in the historic Biograph Theater in the 2019/20 season.

Sideshow is also the producer of Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers (CLLAW), a wildly popular fundraiser held in benefit of Sideshow Theatre Company and other local community organizations. CLLAW has been featured in local and national press, including The Washington Post, Reuters and the Chicago Sun-Times and on WGN Morning News, ABC 7's Windy City Live and CBS 2. The next CLLAW match will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Logan Square Auditorium. For more information about CLLAW, visit cllaw.org.

For additional information on Sideshow Theatre Company, visit sideshowtheatre.org.





