Blues Guitarist Hector Anchonodo Returns to Raue Center in September

Raue Center has announced the return of award-winning blues artist and local favorite Hector Anchondo on Saturday, September 23 at 7 pm.

“We have been looking forward to playing the Raue again all year long,” says Anchondo. “We’re excited to see everyone and to play this incredible venue again! We’ll see you in September!”

Anchondo entered the 2020 International Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category and came away with the top prize: winning the solo/duo category. Being a winner in the International Blues Challenge is a prestigious honor. For Anchondo, it was the culmination of over two decades of work. He was serious enough about following his calling to move to Chicago for a year, learning from the old-school blues traditions there. Anchondo is still following his calling to the blues with heart and dedication.

With the IBC trophy in hand and 2020 appearances including The Chicago Blues Festival, The Big Blues Bender, and the October Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise adding to his resume, Anchondo continues to build on a solid foundation of hard work and hard touring.