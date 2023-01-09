Blank Theatre Company Announces 2023 Season and New Company Members

Blank Theatre Company announces their 2023 season featuring two full-length productions and one cabaret and new additions to the company.

"What You Call a Dream: A Blank Cabaret" opens the season and will serve as a fundraiser for the season. The evening will feature alumni of Blank productions as well as some new faces singing their dream roles from the musical theatre canon. The event takes place Monday, February 20th at the Venus Cabaret at Mercury Theatre, 3745 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60613. The cast includes co-artistic director Dustin Rothbart, company members Aaron Mann, Carter Rose Sherman, Larry D. Trice II and guest artists Gabrielle Bieder, Brittney Brown, Max DeTogne, Kaitlin Feely, Lili Galluzzo, Amy Kim, Allison Mann, Megan McCandless, Jackson Mikkelson, Brandy Miller, Kenny Miller, Dani Pike, Evan B. Smith and Karylin Veres.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is the first mainstage production of the season and runs June 23-July 23, 2023 at The Reginald Vaughn Theatre, 1106 W Thorndale Ave. in Edgewater. Opening night is Monday, June 26th.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by George Furth, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick and was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince. It is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The beloved classic musical MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG moves backwards in time to tell the story of three friends as they face critical choices that change the trajectory of their lives. Blank Theatre Company is excited to bring Chicago audiences this moving story, featuring one of Stephen Sondheim's greatest scores.

PROMISES, PROMISES closes out the season and runs December 1-31st, 2023 at The Reginald Vaughn Theatre, 1106 W Thorndale Ave. in Edgewater. Opening night is Monday, December 4th.

PROMISES, PROMISES has a book by Neil Simon, music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Gal David and is based on the screenplay "The Apartment" by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond. It was originally produced on Broadway by David Merrick. PROMISES, PROMISES is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

It's 1968 in New York City, and Chuck Baxter is finding it difficult to climb the corporate ladder--that is, until he agrees to lend his apartment to his co-workers for their sexual escapades. As he finds himself in the middle of a scheme he never intended to start, Chuck struggles to find love and connection in a world that grows more impersonal and transactional each day.

In addition to the season announcement, Blank is thrilled announce the addition of new company members Larry D. Trice II and Carter Rose Sherman. Carter Rose Sherman was seen last season in Blank's production of THE WILD PARTY and the Stephen Sondheim concert "Marvelous Moments." Larry D. Trice II appeared in Blank's productions of both THE WILD PARTY and SHE LOVES ME.

"The passing of Stephen Sondheim was deeply felt here at Blank. After honoring his music previously in concert, we are thrilled to present one of his works on our mainstage. We cannot wait to share this stripped-down production of Merrily We Roll Along before it returns to Broadway this fall" says co-artistic director Dustin Rothbart.

Co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos says, "Promises, Promises is one of the most underrated classic Broadway musicals. Based on a beloved classic film, the show features a witty and heartfelt book by Neil Simon, incredibly smart lyrics by Hal David, and a lively score by Burt Bacharach full of recognizable hits. I was shocked to discover that Promises, Promises has not been produced professionally in Chicago in more than 20 years, and I am pleased that Blank will have the opportunity to give many audience members their first experience with this great musical."