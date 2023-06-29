Black Playwrights Initiative Festival Set For Next Month

Black Ensemble Theater’s Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor has announced the 2023 Black Playwrights Initiative (BPI) Festival, July 11-15, 2023 at Black Ensemble Theater.

Tickets are $25 and are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 and at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago.

Jackie Taylor, Founder and CEO of Black Ensemble Theater and the Creator of Black Playwrights Initiative comments, “Chicago has a rich and fertile community of African American Playwrights. There was a need for an organization that focused specifically on these artists as it related to their unique cultural heritage. The BPI Festival is a vehicle that brings us together as a community to share resources and nourish our skills. It is the purpose of the BPI to develop scripts for the Black Ensemble Theater and to increase local and national exposure for our membership.”

The Black Playwrights Initiative is supported by National Endowment for the Arts and Bank of America.

The festival line-up includes:

Tuesday, July 11, at 7:00pm

Dreams & Fantasies: The Dorothy Dandridge Story

Written by Viola Bennett

Directed by Daryl D. Brooks

Experience the heartache, hardships, and anxiety of Dorothy Dandridge’s life and career, the first black movie star. Despite hoping for a happy life after being raised by a cruel woman, adulthood became more challenging after her only child was diagnosed with severe brain damage. The harsh realities of her life drove her to consume pills and escape into dreamworlds. Enter the fantasy world of Dorothy Dandridge as she imagines talking to her daughter.

Wednesday, July 12 at 7:00pm

True Happiness

Written by Jill Ross

Directed by Daryl D. Brooks

How four sisters persevered and made their singing fairytale come true.

Thursday, July 13 at 7:00pm

The Making of An Empress of Soul: Gladys Knight

Written by Michelle Renee’ Bester

Directed by Daryl D. Brooks

The life and career of Gladys Knight narrated by the people who knew her best, The Pips!

Friday, July 14 at 7:00pm

Lady T: The Story of Teena Marie

Written by Lillian Mitchum

Directed by Daryl D. Brooks

Mary Christine Brochart aka “Teena Marie,” she’s a white woman with a soulful voice fighting against all odds to fit into the black community. Blackballed by the musical industry, misused by love and struck down with illness. Ms. Teena Marie was determined not to give in but to move on – no matter what!

Saturday, July 15 at 3:00pm

Lyrical Memories

Written by Reginald Williams

Directed by Daryl D. Brooks

Two couples, madly in love believing they had found their soulmates, and forced to separate over 50 years ago, are unexpectedly reunited; proving the old adage, “Love conquers all.”

Saturday, July 15, at 7:00pm

Sam Cooke: Killing of A King

Written by Ervin Gardner

Directed by Daryl D. Brooks

Upcoming Black Ensemble Theater productions and events include:

Fridays on the Green

July 21, 28, August 5 & 12, 2023

Live music on the Black Ensemble lawn; Free event

A Taste of Soul

Written & Directed by Daryl D. Brooks

September 3-October 1, 2023

The Other Cinderella

Written and Directed by Jackie Taylor

November 11, 2023 – December 31, 2023

Previews: November 11, 12, 17 and 18, 2023

Press Opening: Sunday, November 19, 2023