​​​​​​​Black Girls Dance to Present MARY, A HOLIDAY DANSICAL in December

A celebration of empowerment and talent.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 1 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star as Betty Boop in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 3 Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 4 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024

​​​​​​​Black Girls Dance to Present MARY, A HOLIDAY DANSICAL in December

Black Girls Dance, which empowers young women of color to pursue professional dance, presents Mary, A Holiday Dansical, choreographed, written, and directed by Founder Erin Barnett. Mary returns for one night only Sunday, December 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th Street, Chicago.
 
Mary, A Holiday Dansical is a modern twist on the traditional Black Nativity told through ballet, hip hop, tap, and contemporary dance. The first act focuses on the struggles of a typical teenage girl searching for her purpose in life. She is visited by an angel (ballerina) and learns she will conceive and bring forth a child who will be the Savior. Mary turns to her mother and close circle of friends for support, similar to today's teenagers. The second half includes Christmas songs such as “Mary, Did You Know'” and holiday favorites like “Joy to the World.”

 The cast of 18 dancer-actors and 11 Junior Ensemble members includes Emani Drake, a Prince Grace Foundation Honoraria Awardee, as Prophet Tina, and Makeba Malik returning as Joseph, both appearing courtesy of Deeply Rooted Dance Theater. Other cast members will be announced this fall.

Performance Details: 

Mary, A Holiday Dansical takes place Sunday, December 17 at 6:30 p.m. at
the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts,
915 E. 60th Street, Chicago.
Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for children younger than 12
and are available at ticketfalcon.com/e/mary2023/.
All programming is subject to change.
For information, visit blackgirlsdance.org.  
 

Black Girls Dance, founded by Erin Barnett in 2015, cultivates, empowers, and supports women in pursuing their dream of performing and grants scholarships to pre-professionals to train at the studio or institution of their choice. The organization became a nonprofit in 2021. Barnett, a Chicago native, was the first African-American Clara in the Chicago Tribune Charities production of The Nutcracker at McCormick Place. She toured internationally with Garth Fagan Dance and Philadanco!, played the role of Sarafina in The Lion King in Las Vegas for three years, and performed with Beyonce at the Billboard Awards. She also made her debut as a children's book author earlier this year with Get Outta Here Stage Fright!, inspired by her experiences as a dance teacher for young children.

Photo credit: Jordyn A. Bush of Jordyn Alexis Media

​​​​​​​Black Girls Dance to Present MARY, A HOLIDAY DANSICAL in December



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Writers Theatre Presents Filament Theatres Immersive FORTS! Build Your Own Adventure Photo
Writers Theatre Presents Filament Theatre's Immersive FORTS! Build Your Own Adventure

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma and Artistic Director Braden Abraham, has introduced FORTS! Build Your Own Adventure, Filament Theatre’s hit immersive play experience for families. FORTS! Build Your Own Adventure will be presented October 19-November 26, 2023 in the Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court in Glencoe.

2
Porchlight to Launch The Cole Porter Festival - A Celebration Of The Man And His Music Thi Photo
Porchlight to Launch The Cole Porter Festival - A Celebration Of The Man And His Music This October

Porchlight Music Theatre is launching the Cole Porter Festival - A Celebration of the Man and his Music this October. The festival includes a production of Anything Goes starring Meghan Murphy. Don't miss this incredible tribute to Cole Porter's career.

3
Crescent Moon Nerdlesque Presents #GHOSTED: The Final Hauntings Of Crescent Moon Nerdlesqu Photo
Crescent Moon Nerdlesque Presents #GHOSTED: The Final Hauntings Of Crescent Moon Nerdlesque

Summoning all Halloween lovers! Join Crescent Moon Nerdlesque for a night of paranormal proportions at #GHOSTED: The Final Hauntings of Crescent Moon Nerdlesque. Experience undead burlesque, sensual spirits, hilarious horrors, and more! Live and livestream options available. Don't miss out on this spooky extravaganza!

4
Everything You Need to Know About Janáčeks JENUFA at Lyric Opera of Chicago Photo
Everything You Need to Know About Janáček's JENUFA at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Discover all the essential information about Janáček's Jenůfa at Lyric Opera of Chicago, including dates, venue, and what to expect from this highly anticipated production. Don't miss out on this incredible opera experience.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fall in Love with Fat Cat Cabaret
Newport Theater (10/06-10/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jackyl With Special Guest Mockstar
Arcada Theatre (11/24-11/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Midwest Magic Circus
Raue Center For The Arts (1/04-1/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Latina Comedy Festival Presents: The Sucia Show
Reggies (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unnatural Weird Wonder Festival
Dreamers YOLO (10/27-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Theodore Roosevelt
Raue Center For The Arts (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan
James M. Nederlander Theatre (3/26-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
The Marriott Theatre (11/01-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You