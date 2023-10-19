Ben Vereen Joins Porchlight Music Theatre's Artistic Advisory Board

Porchlight Music Theatre's 2023 ICON Award-recipient and multi-award winner Ben Vereen+ of Los Angeles, California is the newest member of Porchlight's Artistic Advisory Board.

Mr. Vereen, when accepting his 2023 ICON Award this past September said "Porchlight has been bringing music theatre to Chicago for 29 years, they are important.” Artistic Director Michael Weber+ said of Mr. Vereen and his addition to the Artistic Advisory Board, “We worked closely with Mr. Vereen for Porchlight ICONS and I knew from when he spoke so honestly about the arts and, specifically, Porchlight's mission, that he would be a great addition to our Advisory Board. We are pleased that he accepted and is part of this incredible group of artists.”

Porchlight's Artistic Advisory Board consists of seasoned professionals who have excelled in their theatrical disciplines and who have a vested interest in the artistic and professional advancement of the company. This group acts as a valued resource for the artistic director, executive director and other facets of the company in their support and guidance to achieve Porchlight's mission as Chicago's center for music theatre. Membership includes artists from Chicago and across the United States including Wm. Eric Bramlet+, John Bucchino+, E. Faye Butler*, Cheri Coons*, Kevin Depinet+, William Finn+, Joel Grey+, Larry Grossman+, Linda Kline+, Jesse Klug+, Sean Allan Krill+, Donna McKechnie*, Dominic Missimi+, Jill Moore*, Lonny Price+, Chita Rivera*, Bill Russell+, Chuck Smith+, L. Walter Stearns+, Bob Walton+, Jim Walton+ and Maury Yeston+.

ABOUT Ben Vereen, ARTISTIC ADVISOR

Over his nearly 60-year career, few entertainers today are as accomplished or versatile as Ben Vereen. As an actor, dancer, singer, instructor, spokesperson and more, Mr. Vereen has graced stages on Broadway and around the world as well as television, most notably as 'Chicken' George Moore in Alex Haley's landmark TV miniseries “Roots,” for which he received an Emmy nomination in 1977, and film. On Broadway, Mr. Vereen has starred in Wicked, Fosse, I'm Not Rappaport, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin, Grind, Jelly's Last Jam and A Christmas Carol. His role in Pippin garnered him both the prestigious Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for “Best Actor in a Musical”. In addition to those accolades, he has received a number of awards for his humanitarian contributions including The Community Mental Health Council's “Lifeline Celebration Achievement Award”, Israel's Cultural and Humanitarian Award,; three NAACP Image Awards, an Eleanor Roosevelt Humanitarian Award and a Victory Award. He has received honorary doctorates from the University of Arizona, Emerson College, St. Francis College and Columbia College in Chicago. In 2001, Medgar Evers College created the Ben Vereen Scholarship for the Performing Arts, and in 2004, he received an Achievement in Excellence Award from his alma mater, the High School of the Performing Arts. Mr. Vereen was the first simultaneous winner of the "Entertainer of the Year," “Rising Star" and "Song and Dance Star" awards from the American Guild of Variety Artists. He also has garnered a coveted spot in the Casino Legends Hall of Fame.

Mr. Vereen has also worked tirelessly to raise awareness for multiple causes including UNICEF and Abundance International's Ukraine efforts, diabetes prevention, drug rehabilitation, educational programs and inner city community-based projects, houseless support, arts advocacy and has served on the boards of Ballet Florida, the American Red Cross and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Association. As a lecturer, he has become one of the nation's most requested speakers among audiences of all ages.

ABOUT PORCHLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE

Porchlight Music Theatre is the award-winning center for music theatre in Chicago. Through live performance, youth education and community outreach, we impact thousands of lives each season, bringing the magic of musicals to our theatre home at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in the Gold Coast and to neighborhoods across the city. Porchlight has built a national reputation for boldly reimagining classic musicals supporting new works and young performers, and showcasing Chicago's most notable music theatre artists, all through the intimate and powerful theatrical lens of the “Chicago Style.”

Porchlight's 28-year history includes more than 70 mainstage works with 16 Chicago premieres and five world premieres. Porchlight's commitment to the past, present and future of music theatre led the company to develop the Porchlight Revisits and New Faces Sing Broadway program series, both quickly becoming audience favorites.

Porchlight's education and outreach programs serve schools, youth of all ages and skill levels and community organizations, most notably the ongoing collaboration with Chicago Youth Centers. Porchlight annually awards dozens of full scholarships and hundreds of free tickets to ensure accessibility and real engagement with this uniquely American art form.

The company's many honors include 192 Joseph Jefferson Award (Jeff) nominations and 48 Jeff awards, as well as 44 Black Theatre Alliance (BTA) nominations and 12 BTA awards. In 2019, Porchlight graduated to the Large Theatre tier of the Equity Jeff Awards, and was honored with eight nominations in both technical and artistic categories and won three awards in its inaugural year in this tier, most notably Best Ensemble for Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies.