Belmont Theater District Has An Exciting Summer of Live and Virtual Events
The BTD offers a variety of activities, fundraisers, performances and more from many of its members.
The Belmont Theater District, Chicago's largest theater district located in the Lakeview and Lakeview East neighborhoods shares upcoming events from its members from July - August.
Belmont Theater District is funded and maintained by the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce and the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce.
For more information on the organization or on individual events listed below go to BTDChicago.com.
Productions include (in alphabetical order by company name):
NOTE: Event details may change without notice, please go to BTDChicago.com for the most up to date listings and information.
ONGOING
KIDS SUMMER CAMP
Skyline Studios
Broadway Summer Camps
Various camps for children ages 3 - 14 years old
July - August
Athenaeum Theatre (2936 N. Southport Ave.)
AthenaeumTheatre.org
Registration available now
Every child has the chance to shine at Skyline! With highly-trained teaching artists as camp instructors, children ages 5 - 14 will learn to sing, dance, act, and perform in High School Musical, Madagascar, Jungle Book and Broadway Highlights showcases. Skyline even offers Broadway Mornings classes for budding Pre-K performers.
RETURN OF BLUE MAN GROUP
Blue Man Group Chicago
Open run performances begin August 18 and times vary
Briar Street Theatre (3133 N Halsted St.)
$49 - $89
Theatrical phenomenon Blue Man Group will make its long-awaited return to Chicago's Briar Street Theatre Wednesday, August 18. Tickets for Blue Man Group Chicago will go on sale now. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective.
STAND UP COMEDY
Laugh Factory
Variety of Live and Recorded Comedians and more
The world-famous Laugh Factory has taken every safety precaution to ensure everyone may enjoy live comedy, safely. Experience Chicago's best standup comedy in the heart of Lakeview at Belmont and Broadway. The Laugh Factory has compiled an unforgettable lineup with today's biggest names and local comedians delivering something for every taste and style of comedy.
JULY
KIDS IN-PERSON SHOW
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre
Mother Goose Lost
All Saturdays from July 10 - 31 at 10 and 11:30 a.m.
Athenaeum Theatre Studio Three (2936 N. Southport Ave.)
$12
Solomon Grundy confines Mother Goose to retire and takes over all the nursery rhymes. Can friends Frank, Mandy and Detective Joe Saturday find her and save the rhymes?
IN-PERSON FUNDRAISER
Stepping Stone Theater
The Stepping Stone Summer Social
ONE DAY ONLY
Saturday, July 10 from 4 - 9 p.m. CDT
City Farm (550 W Division St) - Division and Larrabee
$50
Stepping Stone Theater is bringing color to comedy and comedy into the community. And what better way than to meet the people behind the scenes and to showcase talented artists at this Summer Social! As we continue fundraising for our theater, we wanted to bring you a full day of art, food & drink vendors, activities and simply put - good times! Join us for the whole day and stay for our evening comedy performance featuring comedians - Eunji Kim, Kayla Pulley, Vik Pandya, Sonal Aggarwal, and more! Stepping Stone Theater is a non-profit organization created to celebrate and amplify the creative voices of BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, persons of disabilities, women and non-POC allies of all ages by providing affordable and accessible resources with a focus on community outreach and theatrical performance.
INAUGURAL FESTIVAL
Opera Festival of Chicago
Il segreto di Susanna
Saturday, July 24 at 7 and 9 p.m.
Athenaeum Theatre Main Stage (2936 N. Southport Ave.)
$15 - $75
The inaugural Opera Festival of Chicago opens with the Chicago premiere of Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari's whimsical one-act opera of suspicious jealousy, titillating scandal and happy surprises. The production, directed by Ella Marchment, features soprano Kimberly Jones as Susanna and Grammy-nominated baritone Stephen Powell as Count Gil. Emanuele Andrizzi conducts the Opera Festival of Chicago Chamber Ensemble.
COMEDY AND DANCE SHOW
Maks & Val: Stripped Down Tour
Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Athenaeum Theatre Main Stage (2936 N. Southport Ave.)
AthenaeumTheatre.org
$39 - $69
After the global pandemic forced the cancellation of their highly anticipated "Motion Pictures" Tour, the Chmerkovskiy brothers took time to reflect and rethink how to inspire & entertain in our rapidly-changing world. Enter "Stripped Down", a unique experience that will bring you closer to the boys than ever before. They have created an intimate evening packed with breathtaking dancing, deeply personal storytelling and world class showmanship true to the Chmerkovskiy name. Maks and Val will have you laughing, crying, then laughing again in an up close and personal show, sharing their most revealing stories like only they can. Genuine and heartwarming, this show promises to take your emotions for a ride, and have you smiling on the drive back. It couldn't come at a better time, and you won't want to miss it.
AUGUST
KIDS IN-PERSON SHOW
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre
King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table
All Saturdays from August 7 - 28 at 10 and 11:30 a.m.
Athenaeum Theatre Studio Three (2936 N. Southport Ave.)
$12
Young orphan Artie is taught by Merlin the importance of loyalty, honor and character. Artie becomes king, but there's danger in the form of Morgan Le Fay and her son Mordred. Hilarious, poignant and featuring done thrilling swordplay, it's fun for kids and adults!