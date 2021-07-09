Belmont Theater District Has An Exciting Summer of Live and Virtual Events

The Belmont Theater District, Chicago's largest theater district located in the Lakeview and Lakeview East neighborhoods shares upcoming events from its members from July - August.

The BTD offers a variety of activities, fundraisers, performances and more from many of its members.

Belmont Theater District is funded and maintained by the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce and the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on the organization or on individual events listed below go to BTDChicago.com.

Productions include (in alphabetical order by company name):

NOTE: Event details may change without notice, please go to BTDChicago.com for the most up to date listings and information.

ONGOING

KIDS SUMMER CAMP

Skyline Studios

Broadway Summer Camps

Various camps for children ages 3 - 14 years old

July - August

Athenaeum Theatre (2936 N. Southport Ave.)

AthenaeumTheatre.org

Registration available now

Every child has the chance to shine at Skyline! With highly-trained teaching artists as camp instructors, children ages 5 - 14 will learn to sing, dance, act, and perform in High School Musical, Madagascar, Jungle Book and Broadway Highlights showcases. Skyline even offers Broadway Mornings classes for budding Pre-K performers.

RETURN OF BLUE MAN GROUP

Blue Man Group Chicago

Open run performances begin August 18 and times vary

Briar Street Theatre (3133 N Halsted St.)

BlueMan.com

$49 - $89

Theatrical phenomenon Blue Man Group will make its long-awaited return to Chicago's Briar Street Theatre Wednesday, August 18. Tickets for Blue Man Group Chicago will go on sale now. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective.

STAND UP COMEDY

Laugh Factory

Variety of Live and Recorded Comedians and more

LaughFactory.com

The world-famous Laugh Factory has taken every safety precaution to ensure everyone may enjoy live comedy, safely. Experience Chicago's best standup comedy in the heart of Lakeview at Belmont and Broadway. The Laugh Factory has compiled an unforgettable lineup with today's biggest names and local comedians delivering something for every taste and style of comedy.

JULY

KIDS IN-PERSON SHOW

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre

Mother Goose Lost

All Saturdays from July 10 - 31 at 10 and 11:30 a.m.

Athenaeum Theatre Studio Three (2936 N. Southport Ave.)

AthenaeumTheatre.org

$12

Solomon Grundy confines Mother Goose to retire and takes over all the nursery rhymes. Can friends Frank, Mandy and Detective Joe Saturday find her and save the rhymes?

IN-PERSON FUNDRAISER

Stepping Stone Theater

The Stepping Stone Summer Social

ONE DAY ONLY

Saturday, July 10 from 4 - 9 p.m. CDT

City Farm (550 W Division St) - Division and Larrabee

SteppingStoneChicago.com

$50

Stepping Stone Theater is bringing color to comedy and comedy into the community. And what better way than to meet the people behind the scenes and to showcase talented artists at this Summer Social! As we continue fundraising for our theater, we wanted to bring you a full day of art, food & drink vendors, activities and simply put - good times! Join us for the whole day and stay for our evening comedy performance featuring comedians - Eunji Kim, Kayla Pulley, Vik Pandya, Sonal Aggarwal, and more! Stepping Stone Theater is a non-profit organization created to celebrate and amplify the creative voices of BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, persons of disabilities, women and non-POC allies of all ages by providing affordable and accessible resources with a focus on community outreach and theatrical performance.

INAUGURAL FESTIVAL

Opera Festival of Chicago

Il segreto di Susanna

Saturday, July 24 at 7 and 9 p.m.

Athenaeum Theatre Main Stage (2936 N. Southport Ave.)

AthenaeumTheatre.org

$15 - $75

The inaugural Opera Festival of Chicago opens with the Chicago premiere of Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari's whimsical one-act opera of suspicious jealousy, titillating scandal and happy surprises. The production, directed by Ella Marchment, features soprano Kimberly Jones as Susanna and Grammy-nominated baritone Stephen Powell as Count Gil. Emanuele Andrizzi conducts the Opera Festival of Chicago Chamber Ensemble.

COMEDY AND DANCE SHOW

Maks & Val: Stripped Down Tour

Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Athenaeum Theatre Main Stage (2936 N. Southport Ave.)

AthenaeumTheatre.org

$39 - $69

After the global pandemic forced the cancellation of their highly anticipated "Motion Pictures" Tour, the Chmerkovskiy brothers took time to reflect and rethink how to inspire & entertain in our rapidly-changing world. Enter "Stripped Down", a unique experience that will bring you closer to the boys than ever before. They have created an intimate evening packed with breathtaking dancing, deeply personal storytelling and world class showmanship true to the Chmerkovskiy name. Maks and Val will have you laughing, crying, then laughing again in an up close and personal show, sharing their most revealing stories like only they can. Genuine and heartwarming, this show promises to take your emotions for a ride, and have you smiling on the drive back. It couldn't come at a better time, and you won't want to miss it.

AUGUST

KIDS IN-PERSON SHOW

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre

King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table

All Saturdays from August 7 - 28 at 10 and 11:30 a.m.

Athenaeum Theatre Studio Three (2936 N. Southport Ave.)

AthenaeumTheatre.org

$12

Young orphan Artie is taught by Merlin the importance of loyalty, honor and character. Artie becomes king, but there's danger in the form of Morgan Le Fay and her son Mordred. Hilarious, poignant and featuring done thrilling swordplay, it's fun for kids and adults!