Bayless Family Foundation Opens 2023 Stepping Stone Grant For Chicago Theaters

This multi-year grant of $180,000 demonstrates the foundation's ongoing commitment to supporting the arts.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Bayless Family Foundation Opens 2023 Stepping Stone Grant For Chicago Theaters

The Bayless Family Foundation is opening their 2023 Stepping Stone Grant application. The Foundation is accepting applications now through October 26th, and two winners will be announced in December. The selected recipient of the multi-year grant will be awarded $180,000 - marking a 20% increase from previous years - over three years to aid the intentional growth and sustainability of the organization. 

Sandy Shiner, Producing Artistic Director for previous grant recipient Shattered Globe Theatre (SGT) notes that, “The three year funding cycle of the Stepping Stone Grant makes it possible for SGT to do the long range planning necessary to stabilize our staffing structure. Knowing that support will be available for multiple years is key to creating detailed organizational plans to strengthen SGT for the future.”

The Stepping Stone Grant was paused briefly during the pandemic as the Foundation sought to prioritize responsive giving through 14 Signal Grant Awards, intended to support theaters as they returned to the stage following long closures. 

“Chicago theaters are one of the city's cultural jewels,” says Rick Bayless, member of the Bayless Family Foundation Board of Directors. “The industry is still working its way back post-pandemic and we all should be doing our absolute best to support companies in this time of continued need.” 

Applications are now open to all qualified Chicago theaters. Established non-profit organizations must have an annual budget of $250,000 to qualify, and priority will be given to theaters located within Chicago. Past recipients of the Stepping Stone Grant are Porchlight Music Theatre, Steep  Theatre, Albany Park Theatre Project, Jackalope Theatre Company, Lifeline Theatre, Filament  Theatre Company, Shattered Globe Theatre, and Theater Wit. 

To learn more, please visit https://www.baylessfoundation.org/

ABOUT BAYLESS FAMILY FOUNDATION

Formed in 2017 by Rick and Deann Bayless, the Bayless Family Foundation supports established  Chicago theater organizations with a vision for institutional and artistic growth. Since its  inception, the Foundation has awarded over $2 million in support of Chicago-area theatre  companies with Multi-Year, Capacity Building Stepping Stone Grants and one-time project  based Signal Grants.

Bayless Family Foundation Opens 2023 Stepping Stone Grant For Chicago Theaters



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Sneak Peek! LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Now Playing at Paramount Theatre Photo
Sneak Peek! LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Now Playing at Paramount Theatre

Aurora’s Paramount Theatre - the nation’s largest musical theater subscription house – is now performing Little Shop of Horrors.

2
HOT CLOWN SEX HORRORS to be Presented at Baton Show Lounge Photo
HOT CLOWN SEX HORRORS to be Presented at Baton Show Lounge

Hot Clown is back with a terrifying Halloween twist in Hot Clown Sex Horrors. Join the clowns as they explore the occult and each other's bodies in this sinful and debauched show.

3
Review: THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Photo
Review: THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre

It seems fitting that Goodman Theatre opens new Artistic Director Susan V. Booth’s inaugural season with THE NACIREMA SOCIETY, a play that’s about coming out to society. This Chicago premiere marks a continuation of Booth’s long-standing relationship with celebrated Black playwright Pearl Cleage. THE NACIREMA SOCIETY takes the form of an extended farce, following the incredibly wealthy Dunbar family in 1964 Montgomery, Alabama. In this light-hearted (if not always legitimately laugh-out-loud) comedic play, Cleage draws heavily from classic farce conventions. As the centennial event of matriarch Grace Dubose Dunbar’s beloved Nacirema Society, Montgomery’s organization for Black young women, dawns — and she awaits her own granddaughter Grace’s coming out — the antics become more and more heightened as family secrets come to light.

4
Review: BAKED! THE MUSICAL at Theo Ubique Photo
Review: BAKED! THE MUSICAL at Theo Ubique

What did our critic think of REVIEW: BAKED! THE MUSICAL at Theo Ubique?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Saturday's Children
First Flight Theatre Company (9/30-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fall in Love with Fat Cat Cabaret
Newport Theater (10/06-10/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sons of Serendip
The Center for Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Mercury Theater Chicago (10/13-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Kills Monsters
The Center for Performing Arts (11/02-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harris Theater presents Nella
Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park (11/15-11/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
James M. Nederlander Theatre (9/13-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You