Bayless Family Foundation Opens 2023 Stepping Stone Grant For Chicago Theaters

The Bayless Family Foundation is opening their 2023 Stepping Stone Grant application. The Foundation is accepting applications now through October 26th, and two winners will be announced in December. The selected recipient of the multi-year grant will be awarded $180,000 - marking a 20% increase from previous years - over three years to aid the intentional growth and sustainability of the organization.

Sandy Shiner, Producing Artistic Director for previous grant recipient Shattered Globe Theatre (SGT) notes that, “The three year funding cycle of the Stepping Stone Grant makes it possible for SGT to do the long range planning necessary to stabilize our staffing structure. Knowing that support will be available for multiple years is key to creating detailed organizational plans to strengthen SGT for the future.”

The Stepping Stone Grant was paused briefly during the pandemic as the Foundation sought to prioritize responsive giving through 14 Signal Grant Awards, intended to support theaters as they returned to the stage following long closures.

“Chicago theaters are one of the city's cultural jewels,” says Rick Bayless, member of the Bayless Family Foundation Board of Directors. “The industry is still working its way back post-pandemic and we all should be doing our absolute best to support companies in this time of continued need.”

Applications are now open to all qualified Chicago theaters. Established non-profit organizations must have an annual budget of $250,000 to qualify, and priority will be given to theaters located within Chicago. Past recipients of the Stepping Stone Grant are Porchlight Music Theatre, Steep Theatre, Albany Park Theatre Project, Jackalope Theatre Company, Lifeline Theatre, Filament Theatre Company, Shattered Globe Theatre, and Theater Wit.

To learn more, please visit https://www.baylessfoundation.org/.

ABOUT BAYLESS FAMILY FOUNDATION

Formed in 2017 by Rick and Deann Bayless, the Bayless Family Foundation supports established Chicago theater organizations with a vision for institutional and artistic growth. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded over $2 million in support of Chicago-area theatre companies with Multi-Year, Capacity Building Stepping Stone Grants and one-time project based Signal Grants.