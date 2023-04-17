Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BUT IT'S A SCHOOL NIGHT!, Hosted By Sawyer Smith Will Raise Funds For Downstage Arts

The event is on Monday, April 24th at 7:30pm.

Apr. 17, 2023  

The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of its second College Edition of its cabaret series, BUT IT'S A SCHOOL NIGHT!, with proceeds to benefit Downstage Arts, a Chicago organization removing the barriers for pre-college MT training. The show's cast will feature students from Roosevelt University's Chicago College of Performing Arts, along with a few Guest Artists.

To be held at the Venus Cabaret Theatre, The show will be hosted by Chicago favorite (and CCPA Alum) Sawyer Smith, and Roosevelt students Vivica Powell, Beck Hokanson, Chloe Lu McCarty, Will Karls, Isaly Olaguez, Jack Ellis, Emma Tierno, Lizzie Mowry, Collin Stillday, Rebecca Mactaggart, Kaley Franzwa, Jackson Mikkelsen, Leah Johnson, Mina Haring, Heather Bohan, Halee Myers & Nathan Kabara.

Also featured will be 6 lovely high school students, direct from our charitable partner, Downstage Arts; Alex Weber, Charlotte Weissman, Ella Schultz, Jadon Gladstein, Julia Stern & Mischa Reddy.

Guest Artists include Actor/Director Aaron Mitchell Reese Boseman (who serves on the Board of Directors for Downstage Arts), and young performer Henry Lombardo (Lyric Opera of Chicago, The Goodman Theatre).

BUT IT'S A SCHOOL NIGHT is curated, directed and music directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Music Director for John Doyle's SWEENEY TODD National Tour, Porchlight's GYPSY starring E. Faye Butler, Jeff Award-winner for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields).

The evening is produced by Bella Blackshaw, Choreographed by CCPA student Mackenzie Block, and features Kelan M. Smith (Guitars), Marcel Bonfim (Bass), Matthew Beck (Reeds), and Tony Broniec (Drums).

Lindsay Cummings and Rebecca Schorsch serve as liaisons to Downstage Arts and Roosevelt University, respectively.

The show features songs from students about students, with selections from SMILE, HEATHERS, FAME, SPRING AWAKENING, THE PROM and more.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT

is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Previous productions include:

THE GOSPEL TRUTH

A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT

PROJECT MOONFALL

BALL NIGHT

SUMMER ART PROJECT

DISNEY DEEP DIVE

BROADWAY BLUEGRASS

SONDHEIM LOVE-FEST

THE TOP 100 PROJECT

PROJECT MISTLETOE

BROADWAY DATE NIGHT

and the full-length feature film INTERSECT.




