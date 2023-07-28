BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO: JOHN MICHAEL DIAS SINGS NEIL SEDAKA to Play Marriott Theatre

Golden-voiced Broadway crooner John Michael Dias belts the hits of teen-pop sensation Neil Sedaka. No stranger to the world of smash-hit jukebox musicals, Dias’ credits include starring as Neil Sedaka in BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL (Broadway, National Tour); and Frankie Valli in JERSEY BOYS (Broadway, National Tour, Vegas, Chicago). Broadway World calls Dias “Perfection… once you see, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about.” Sing along as Dias soars on feel-good favorites from Sedaka’s prolific singer-songwriter catalogue, including “Calendar Girl,” “Oh Carol,” and "Love Will Keep Us Together." and "Love Will Keep Us Together."

Marriott Theatre’s 2023 concerts will also include SONGS AND STORIES: Nathaniel Stampley IN CONCERT (October 15), and JINGLE BELL ROCK WITH Michael Ingersoll AND Christopher Kale Jones (December 4 and 5). Tickets are now on sale for all 2023 concerts at www.MarriottTheatre.com.



Tickets are $60.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at marriotttheatre.com. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.