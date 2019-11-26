BLUE MAN GROUP Debuts New Ticket Package With Art Institute Of Chicago's Andy Warhol Exhibit

Blue Man Group is thrilled to debut a new ticket package in partnership with Andy Warhol - From A to B and Back Again, on view now through January 26, 2020 at the Art Institute of Chicago. The special ticket package is $79 and includes a main floor seat to Blue Man Group at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre and a FastPass admission ticket to the Art Institute including a pass to the Warhol exhibition.

Andy Warhol - From A to B and Back Again is a penetrating and panoramic look at an artist whose "15 minutes" endure. This major retrospective--the first to be organized by a US institution (Whitney Museum of American Art) in 30 years--builds on the wealth of new research, scholarship, and perspectives that has emerged since Andy Warhol's early death at age 58 in 1987. More than 400 works on view offer a new view of the beloved and iconic American Pop artist, not only illuminating the breadth, depth, and interconnectedness of Warhol's production across the entirety of his career but also highlighting the ways that he anticipated the issues, effects, and pace of today's digital age.

Blue Man Group ticket buyers are invited to use code WARHOL when purchasing full price Blue Man Group Chicago tickets to receive an equal number of FastPass admission and Andy Warhol - From A to B and Back Again exhibition passes at the Art Institute of Chicago. Art Institute tickets must be picked up at the Briar Street Theatre box office and do not need to be used on the same day as the Blue Man Group performance.



Blue Man Group is an award-winning show and entertainment phenomenon seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, the show's euphoric celebration of human connection has universal appeal for a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. The show is continually refreshed with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology. Blue Man Group has permanent theatrical productions in New York, Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago, Orlando, Berlin and a World Tour. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

This creative collective has become part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Blue Man Group has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil and appeared countless times on hit shows like "The Tonight Show," "Arrested Development," "Ellen," "Schlag den Raab" (Germany), "WOWOW" (Japan), and "CaldeiraÌƒo do Huck" (Brasil).

Beyond the stage show, they are Grammy-nominated recording artists, known for their contributions to various film and TV scores and multiple Blue Man Group albums, including their most recent, THREE. Their "Megastar World Tour" rock concert parody played arenas across the globe. The group's recently published first-ever book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.





