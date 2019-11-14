BLACK BEAUTY FESTIVAL Returns To Victory Gardens November 23

Victory Gardens Theater in partnership with The Black Women's Expo and Black Owned Chicago present the 4th Semi-Annual Black Beauty Festival November 23 from 1:00pm to 8:00pm and November 24 from 12:30pm to 5:30pm.

This is the first holiday version of their annual Black Beauty Festival. Featuring a showcase of Black owned businesses specializing in beauty and wellness products, incredible performances, and post-show conversations, Black Beauty Festival: A Soulful Holiday is presented in conjunction with the World Premiere of The First Deep Breath, written by Lee Edward Colston II and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue. Tickets to the Black Beauty Festival: A Soulful Holiday are FREE. RSVP preferred but not required.

About Black Beauty Festival: A Soulful Holiday

For two days, Victory Gardens is transformed into a holiday shopping destination for the finest products from the best Black owned and operated beauty companies in Chicago. Vendors currently scheduled to be featured are Beauty and Excellence, Dressed 2 The Tee, Dzigns By Deb, Luv That Scrub, Suuri Design, Sweet Beginnings, BLACK Coffee BLING, philosofher: The Life of, The Love of, Her., Dr. Herbal's Organic & Vegan Hair Care, and Gill Family Jewels! Event sponsors include Beautiful Sisters Nail Spa and Simply Delicious Catering and Bartending.

Returning to the Black Beauty Festival is The Black Monologues. Presented in partnership with Black Owned Chicago and now in its second year The Black Monologues will be directed by Emmy-Award winning actress Deanna Reed-Foster and is a celebration of African American story featuring monologues by a variety of Black playwrights. Through monologues, music and spoken word, The Black Monologues will take the audience on an emotional ride that highlights the struggle, hope and joy of the Black experience.

New for Black Beauty Festival: A Soulful Holiday is partner Circles and Ciphers. Circles & Ciphers is a hip-hop infused restorative justice organization led by and for young people impacted by violence. Through art-based peace circles, education, and direct action we collectively heal and work to bring about the abolition of the prison-industrial complex. Their values include respecting the wisdom of young people, elders and our ancestors, imagination, restorative and transformative justice, and expression through the arts.

More information and the link to RSVP can be found at - https://victorygardens.org/event/black-beauty-festival/.





