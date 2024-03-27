BIBLE BINGO Returns to the Greenhouse Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vicki Quade and Nuns4Fun Entertainment have announced the return of the hit comedy, Bible Bingo, at the Greenhouse Theater Center, Chicago, starting Friday, April 12.

Now in its 14th year, Bible Bingo is a long-running comedy about the Catholic culture of fundraising and bingo, featuring the character, Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun who now heads a fictitious archdiocese fundraising department. It’s written by Vicki Quade, one of the creators of the international hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism.

Sharing the role of Mrs. O'Brien will be the show's creator, Vicki Quade, along with comic actresses Liz Cloud and Nancy Greco, who have both appeared in many of Quade's religious comedies.

In this interactive comedy, the parish needs money and Mrs. O’Brien is ready to help! Bring the two together and you have a night of bible trivia, audience interaction, improvised moments, and the funniest quiz about the Holy Family you’ve ever seen.

Add to that a box of wacky prizes, fun bingo cards, and a lot of Catholic humor. In this interactive bingo show, you’ll actually play bingo, and still learn a little something about what it means to be Catholic! The show gets the audience talking about everything from Adam & Eve to modern sins.