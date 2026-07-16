BATS Improv to Present Free Community Event JAM-A-THON

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To celebrate its 40th anniversary, BATS Improv will present the BATS Jam-a-thon, a free, community open house celebration of improvisation, creativity, and connection being held on Sunday, August 30, 2026 from 5–11 PM at San Francisco’s Bayfront Theatre. The Jam-a-thon invites audiences of all ages and experience levels to jump into the fun, whether they are seasoned improvisers, curious first-timers, families, or simply looking for an evening of laughter and creativity.



The BATS Jam-a-thon is free and open to the public, reflecting the organization’s commitment to making improvisation accessible and welcoming to all. Guests are encouraged to discover the collaborative spirit that has defined BATS for four decades. To RSVP, visit: http://bit.ly/4v10YO6.



Throughout the evening, volunteer-led sessions will take place in multiple spaces throughout the Bayfront Theatre, including the main stage, green room, and annex areas. Programming will consist of rotating blocks lasting approximately 45 to 60 minutes and will feature a wide range of interactive activities, including: improv scenes and games; workshop exercises and skill-building sessions; musical improv jams; genre-specific improvisation blocks; specialty skill jams, including stage combat; and more! From 5–8 PM, the Jam-a-thon will feature family-friendly programming and shift to an “adult Swim” atmosphere from 8–11 PM with activities geared toward adult participants.



Founded in 1986, BATS Improv is the largest and longest-running improvised theatre company and school in Northern California and is internationally recognized for its distinctive, story-driven approach to improvisation. BATS is dedicated to the art of improvised theatre with a mission to change lives through creativity, collaboration, and joyful play. Through classes and performances, BATS creates an environment where there are no wrong choices in improv—only possibilities waiting to be discovered. This philosophy fosters a supportive environment that encourages individuals to take risks without fear of judgment, empowering them to step outside their comfort zones and enhance their confidence both on stage and in everyday life. BATS believes that by embracing mistakes, they cultivate a community that values creativity and innovation, making improv not just an art form but a transformative experience for everyone involved.

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