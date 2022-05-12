Auris Presents Announces Debut HEATWAVE Music Festival

Today Auris Presents, Chicago's leading force in live music events, has announced the debut Heatwave Music Festival. Heatwave will take over Chicago July 16 & 17 with a fully immersive, pop-art inspired event, bridging the gap between experiential art and globally leading dance music performances.

Since the world shaping works of Warhol's Campbell Soup Cans and Lichtenstein's Crying Girl, pop-art has always been about harnessing the power of mass-culture to turn the images of the moment on their head. Heatwave aims to tip its hat to this moment in time by creating a music-meets-art landscape of installations and environments to explore.

The debut event will feature some of dance music's most celebrated stars like Group Therapy and Anjuna powerhouse Above & Beyond, Swedish hitmakers Galantis, hip-hop influenced producer RL Grime, global superstar TIËSTO, and Canadian bass music kings Zeds Dead.

Larger than life house inspired sounds will be on full display at Heatwave from the illustrious Oliver Heldens, Grammy-nominated Audien, South African live duo Goldfish, hitmaker Frank Walker, rising star MADDS, and sultry Counter Records signee Kasbo playing a DJ set. Billing continues with Endless Summer: Sam Feldt B2B Jonas Blue, Matoma, Borgeous, and more.

The deeper end of electronic music's mainstage sound continues with scene leaders like G Jones, Ekali, Blunts & Blondes, and Boombox Cartel, paired with the rap crossover stylings of Lost Kings and Yellow Claw.

Bass and tech house continues its meteoric rise at Heatwave as it welcomes superstars like J. Worra, Dr. Fresch, Shiba San, and Westend to its art-clave paradise.

Heatwave will welcome a full range of to be announced visual artists and creatives set to adorn Douglass Park with areas for attendees to get lost in. These reality altering experiential elements set Heatwave apart as the most exciting addition to Chicago's dance music calendar.

The event will be led by the team behind Auris Presents, the reigning tastemakers of Chicago's dance music and immersive festival community, and team behind Chicago live music and entertainment venues RADIUS, Concord Music Hall, PRYSM and more.

Attendees can sign-up to be the first to get their festival passes at https://heatwavemusicfestival.com. General tickets will be on-sale May 13th with payment plans available now.

Heatwave Music Festival Lineup:

Above & Beyond, Galantis, RL Grime, Tiësto, Zeds Dead

In ABC Order:

Audien

Blunts & Blondes

Boombox Cartel

Borgeous

Canabliss

Dion Timmer

Dr. Fresch

Endless Summer: Sam Feldt B2B Jonas Blue

Ekali

Frank Walker

G Jones

GG Magree

Goldfish

J. Worra

Kasbo (DJ Set)

Łaszewo

Lost Kings

Loud Luxury

Madds

Matoma

Oliver Heldens

Phantoms (DJ Set)

Ranger Trucco

Rome in Silver

Rossy

Shiba San

Ship Wrek

Slow Magic

Two Feet

Westend

Win & Woo

Yellow Claw