AstonRep Theatre Presents Salon Series: DOUBT - Free Event

AstonRep Theatre Company will present a live virtual discussion about John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable on Wednesday, April 14 at 7 pm CST.

The free discussion will feature artists from AstonRep's 2012 production, joined by other artists from the Chicago theatre community who have acted in the hit play.

The salon, moderated by AstonRep Theatre Company Co-Artistic Director Sara Pavlak McGuire, will stream via Zoom. Please visit www.astonrep.com to access the link.

The discussion will feature AstonRep Co-Artistic Director Derek Bertelsen, founder and Executive Director Robert Tobin and company member Alexandra Bennett, who all worked on AstonRep's 2012 production. They will be joined by Eliza Stoughton who played Sister James in Writers Theatre 2015 production; and Jennifer Glasse, who played Mrs. Muller and Michael Patrick Thornton, who played Father Flynn, in The Gift Theatre's 2019 production at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theatre.

Doubt: A Parable is a 2005 play that analyzes an instance of doubt and suspicion in a Catholic school in the Bronx in the 1960s. In nine scenes, the play tells the story of principal Sister Aloysius's suspicions about an inappropriate relationship between a priest, Father Flynn, and a young male student.