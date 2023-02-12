Art 4 Announces Cast of GODSPELL

Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals begin for the new production of Art 4's Godspell starring Laurisa LeSure and Zachary Wilkeson, directed and choreographed by Mark Albin and music direction by Dr. Aaron Albin, with music and new lyrics by four-time Grammy winner, and Golden Globe winner Stephen Schwartz, and book by John-Michael Tebelak.

LeSure and Wilkeson, playing Jesus and Judas, respectively, will be joined by a 10-person cast that features Lila Beard, Laurel Blankenship, Myah Englebrecht, Danielle Haley, Cristian Marquez, Michelle Miller, Julia Nurenberg, Clare Ramel, Aaron Smith, and Austin Washington.

Godspell is the timeless musical retelling of the Gospel of Matthew. With the international hit, "Day by Day," and a parade of beloved music, including "Prepare Ye," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side." Godspell spreads the message of community and understanding as Jesus and his disciples tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and hefty doses of comic timing, in order to create a beautiful city of hope and light.

The creative team for Godspell includes Riley Woods (lighting design), Rachel Saylor (costume design), Mark Albin (scenic design), Deanie Kopec (property design), Paige Blower (assistant stage manager), and Alexandria Ganger (stage manager). Godspell was originally conceived and directed by John-Michael Tebelak.

Godspell is produced by Art 4 through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), and in partnership with the St. Joe County Public Library and Indiana University South Bend Raclin School of the Arts Theatre and Dance Department.

Godspell performs on March 17, 18, 23, 24, & 25 at 7:30 PM and on March 19 & 26 at 2:00 PM in the Leighton Auditorium (305 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601). Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students. To purchase tickets online and view Art 4's COVID-19 guidelines, visit art4sb.org.

About Art 4: Art 4 is a professional musical theatre production company integrating four different mediums of art - performing, visual, literary, and culinary - to cultivate unique art experiences that engage our community. We believe art should be accessible to all people and that all artists should be compensated for their contributions. Art 4 is committed to partnering with local artists and businesses to build a stronger and more economically prosperous future for all.

Art 4 actively shapes South Bend's cultural landscape by cultivating innovative artistic experiences and paving pathways to professionalism for emerging artists. We challenge our audience to immerse themselves in contemporary works enriched with universal themes reflective of the human condition. We ignite the soul through expressive storytelling and create authentic conversation as we navigate, together, through our complex world.