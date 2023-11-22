American Blues Theater Will Open its First Permanent Home Next Month

American Blues Theater, Chicago’s second oldest ensemble theater, under the artistic and executive leadership of Gwendolyn Whiteside, will celebrate the opening of its first permanent home, a two-theater venue, located at 5627 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago. The property in the Lincoln Square/West Ridge neighborhood establishes the company’s first permanent home in the company’s 35-year history. Audiences will be welcomed to the gorgeous new space for the company’s signature holiday production It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!, with a press opening on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2pm.

The gorgeous new theater venue, built by General Contractors Lo Destro Construction and designed by Morris Architects Planners, includes a 137-seat proscenium theater and a 40-seat flexible rehearsal studio; an inviting lobby with box office, bar, and concessions; ample public restrooms; company rooms and greenroom; administrative offices; production spaces for scenery, props, and costumes; and an on-site parking lot with ample street parking.

“This historic move to a permanent home is over 35 years in the making. After decades of leasing, including the beloved space on Byron Avenue, American Blues Theater will control its own artistic and financial destiny for the first time. Our exceptional Ensemble has dreamed of a dedicated home to expand our programming, education initiatives, and community partnerships,” said American Blues Theater Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside. “We understand all too well the limitations of being an itinerant company, and – with very few true subsidized venues in Chicago – we’re also excited to create an affordable rental space for other theater companies on their respective journeys.”

For its first show in its new home, the company will present its 22nd annual production of It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! from Frank Capra’s film and directed by Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside with musical direction by Ensemble Member Michael Mahler, beginning performances on December 8, 2023. The press opening for the show is December 10, 2023 at 2:00pm.

Founded in 1985, American Blues is a nationally recognized, award-winning non-profit AEA theater and is Chicago’s second-oldest AEA ensemble. The company has played a significant role in developing the city’s hallmark intimate, ensemble-based theater style and is noted for critical and popular hits such as the musical BUDDY – The Buddy Holly Story and the holiday favorite of 20+ years – It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!, as well as new work, including Nambi E. Kelley’s adaptation of Richard Wright’s Native Son, award-winning writer Keith Huff’s Six Corners, and the Blue Ink Award’s script Alma by Benjamin Benne.

American Blues Theater’s productions explore the lives of everyday people who inhabit the working neighborhoods of America. Its new venue fully embraces this ethos. Formerly the site of a Mobil gas station, Walgreens, and Dollar General, the building has been repurposed to establish a cultural institution that is accessible to all.

Alderperson Andre Vasquez comments, “It is an absolute honor and dream to welcome such a landmark institution to the 40th Ward. I had a clear vision of creating a Lincoln Avenue North Arts District, but I could never have imagined that we’d be blessed by having American Blues Theater as a crown jewel. It would be impossible to overstate the importance of such a beautiful entertainment experience to the business district for the whole city, here in the 40th Ward!”

The new venue will serve a community comprised of many cultural backgrounds and complement the area’s local restaurants, schools, and the Budlong Woods Library.

“For over three decades, we’ve been working towards this dream. Through community support and the dedication of our artists and staff, we are able to make this dream a reality now,” said Whiteside.

The $7.8 million “Our First Home” campaign covers the building purchase, adaptive reuse within the building’s existing footprint, construction, as well as a $500,000 building reserve fund. Major donors include Kimberlee Herold, Burt and Sheli Rosenberg, Ken & Ruth Davee, City of Chicago, and Paul M. Angell Family Foundation.

“I’ve been involved in many of Chicago’s cultural institutions as a trustee, patron, and donor, but I have always had a soft spot for American Blues. It has been touchstone in my life. By supporting them now in achieving this momentous milestone, I am making a significant difference in the lives of these incredible artists and communities they serve,” said Board Vice-President Kimberlee Herold. “Blues has proven again and again it deserves its own home, and I invite Chicago’s individual donors, foundations, and corporations to join in this crucial effort.”

For more information on American Blues Theater’s building, upcoming productions, and ongoing programs, visit www.AmericanBluesTheater.com. Tickets for It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! are on sale now online or by phone at (773) 654-3103.