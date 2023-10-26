American Blues Theater Will Open New Home With IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIFE IN CHICAGO!

The show will run December 8 – 31, 2023. 

By: Oct. 26, 2023

American Blues Theater announces its 22nd Annual Production of It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! from Frank Capra’s film and directed by Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside with musical direction by Ensemble Member Michael Mahler. The production will serve as the inaugural show in American Blues Theater’s new permanent home, located at 5627 N Lincoln Ave in Chicago. It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! will run December 8 – 31, 2023. The press opening is Sunday, December 10 at 2:00pm. Tickets go on sale November 1, 2023 at www.americanbluestheater.com or by calling (773) 654-3103.

American Blues is proud to bring this holiday classic home to its new theater. The new venue will include two theaters (137-seat proscenium and 40-seat flexible studio); an inviting lobby with box office, bar, and concessions; gendered and all-gendered restrooms; dressing rooms and greenroom; administrative offices; production spaces for scenery, props, and costumes; a small on-site parking lot with ample street parking. Details on the new building, including information about the ribbon ceremony, will be sent to media in the coming weeks.

George Bailey, the Everyman from small town Bedford Falls whose dreams of escape and adventure were stopped by family obligation and civic duty, has fallen onto desperate times. Only a miracle can save him from despair. Filled with original music and classic holiday carols, this critically acclaimed, warm “holiday favorite makes the bell ring every time.” (Chicago Tribune) For more than 20 years, American Blues has treated audiences to a live retelling of the Frank Capra classic in a 1940s radio broadcast tradition, making It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! the second longest-running holiday play in Chicago!

Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside comments, “After performing this show in seven venues across Chicago, we are thrilled to present this iteration from our permanent home. Our theater’s narrative feels similar to the Baileys journey in that family and community are the protagonist. We most certainly wouldn’t be here without our supporters.”

The cast of It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! includes Audrey Billings* (Mary Bailey), Manny Buckley* (Joseph), Dara Cameron* (Violet), Ian Paul Custer* (Harry), Brandon Dahlquist (George Bailey), Joe Dempsey* (Clarence/Mr. Potter), Michael Mahler* (Announcer / Pianist), and J.G. Smith*. The understudies and Mackenzie Jones and Zack Shultz.

The creative team includes Gwendolyn Whiteside* (director), Michael Mahler* (music direction & jingle composer), Austin Cook* (original score), Grant Sabin* (scenic), Katy Peterson Viccellio (lights), Christopher J. Neville* (costumes), Rick Sims* (sound), Elyse Dolan* (set dressing & props), Michael Trudeau* (asst lighting design & technical director), and Rachel West* (master electrician).

*Denotes Ensemble member or Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater

