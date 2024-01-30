American Blues Theater Presents Liz Chidester In Concert As Part Of The Ongoing Virtual @home Accessibility Series

The virtual concert of her original songs will take place on Zoom on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7pm Central.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

American Blues Theater presents a one-night-only concert with Ensemble member Liz Chidester on the eve of the release of her EP “The Death and Life of Billy the Kid.”  The virtual concert of her original songs will take place on Zoom on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7pm Central.

 

The American Blues Theater @Home Accessibility Series brings artists from across the country to the comforts of your own space. Inspired by American Blues' live-streaming events during the pandemic, the @Home Accessibility Series continues the new tradition by popular demand to bring the company's ephemeral programming to audiences worldwide

 

Tickets are available at Click Here and (773) 654-3103. The suggested donation is $25 or pay-what-you-can.

Zoom links will be sent the day before the reading and again 1 hour before the reading starts. The reading runs approximately two hours with intermission. Following the reading, stay in the virtual space for a group discussion and meet the artists.

Liz Chidester is a critically acclaimed and award winning Americana singer/songwriter, actor, teaching artist, and ukulelist. Her solo releases include “People Pumping Pedals” (2014) Otter Hill EP (2015), otherside of the darkest timeline EP (2021), “Sun Sup” “The Gift That Moved You” “Whiney Whiteboy Punk Song” (2021) and “People Pumping Pedals (A Decade Down the Line)” (2023). Her band, LIZ AND THE LOVELIES, released “Progress Into Simplicity” EP (2017), “My Way/Your Way” “Sleep In” (2018) “great american chestnut tree” (2020). Her music awards include NPR's NewSong Songwriting Contest 2014 – Midwestern Finalist, Chicago Music Awards 2015 – Best Female Vocalist, NewSong Leaf Songwriter Competition 2016 – Finalist, Independent Music Awards 2018 – Best Roots EP. Her song “the great american chestnut tree” was featured on NPR'S All Songs Considered in 2020. She is currently working on a new project LIZ AND NILKO in NYC with her partner Nilko Andreas. She is a member of the Recording Academy and the Folk Alliance International.

 

Liz is a Jeff Award winning and critically acclaimed actor, called “one of the most truthful actors in this city” by Chicago Tribune. She is an Ensemble member of American Blues Theater and a Company Member of the first feminist equity musical theatre company Firebrand Theatre. She has worked as an actor, collaborator, and composer with PigPen Theatre CoChicago Children's Theatre, and Cabinet of Curiosity. She is an Equity member of AEA.

 

Liz was a long time teacher of private and group classes in ‘ukulele, voice, piano, guitar, and songwriting at the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago and Education Through Music and Midori & Friends in NYC. She is a proud graduate of James Madison University's School of Music.

Winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Award from American Theatre Wing (Tony Awards). American Blues Theater is an Ensemble of artists committed to producing new and classic American stories that ask the question: “What does it mean to be American?”

The diverse and multi-generational artists have established the second-oldest professional Ensemble theater in Chicago. As of 2023, the theater and artists received 232 Joseph Jefferson Awards and nominations that celebrate excellence in Chicago theater and 44 Black Theatre Alliance Awards. The artists are honored with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize nominations, Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Emmy Awards and numerous other accolades.  




