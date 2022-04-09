All Things Comedy to Present Joe Bartnick's Special Taping with Host Bill Burr

Be part of the studio audience as All Things Comedy proudly presents comedian "Joe Bartnick's Special Taping" hosted by Bill Burr on Monday, April 25 at 7 pm & 9 pm on The Den Theatre's Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 general admission) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain.

Joe Bartnick is a comic who has gone from performing in coffee shops and bars to Madison Square Garden and The Forum. He can be seen doing standup on AXS-TVs Gotham Live, roasting Tommy Lee on A&E and acting on Playboy TVs King of Clubs. Joe wrote the bestselling book "You Might Be a Douchebag." He parlayed his love of hockey into the popular podcast "Puck Off" on the All Things Comedy Network. He toured for years with Lisa Lampanelli and now frequently appears with Bill Burr who nicknamed him "The Rose Bowl Legend." joebartnick.com

Please note: The house reserves the right to forfeit your tickets if you are not in your seats at least 10 minutes prior to showtime. You must present the ID matching name of the ticket purchaser in order to be admitted. There will be no admission once the show begins. The usage of phones is prohibited in the showroom.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den's Haven Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony).

Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.

Pictured: John Bartnick

Photo Credits: Courtesy of John Bartnick