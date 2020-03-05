All-Female Creative Team To Bring Drury Lane's STEEL MAGNOLIAS To Life This Spring

Drury Lane Theatre announces Johanna Mckenzie Miller will direct its production of Steel Magnolias, written by Robert Harling. Bringing this story of female strength and friendship to life alongside McKenzie Miller is an all-female creative team, including Angela Weber Miller (Scenic Design), Jessica Pabst (Costume Design), Lindsay Lyddan (Lighting Design), Sarah Ramos (Sound Design), Emily Young (Wig Design), and Cassy Schillo (Properties Design).

Drury Lane's production of Steel Magnolias runs July 2 - August 23, 2020, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale March 27, 2020 and can be purchased by phone at (630) 530-0111, Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000, or online at DruryLaneTheatre.com.

In a beauty parlor in northwestern Louisiana, life is anything but boring. Steel Magnolias follows six women over the course of three years as they face life's challenges together and find comfort in one another. Embracing both laughter and tears, this story celebrates the power of female friendship. The play received one Drama Desk Award nomination, and the popular film adaptation was nominated for an Academy Award and two Golden Globes.

The cast will be announced at a later date.

Steel Magnolias is rated PG.

Johanna Mckenzie Miller most recently directed Kiss Me, Kate at The Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. Previous directing credits include Junie B. Jones, The Musical and Madagascar: A Musical Adventure for The Marriott Theatre's TYA series; New Faces Sing Broadway Now 1941 at Porchlight Music Theatre; and SHREW'D!, a world premiere musical adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew at First Folio Shakespeare. Drury Lane audiences may remember her as Katie Nanna in Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins and Elizabeth in Young Frankenstein.





