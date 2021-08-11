Ali-Reza Mirsajadi To Direct MY NAME IS INANNA By Ezzat Goushegir

Red Tape Theatre announces the first show in its 17th season, MY NAME IS INANNA written by Ezzat Goushegir, directed by Ali-Reza Mirsajadi, featuring Maryam Abdi* as Inanna and Anna Gelman as Video Producer.

Raw and brutal, My Name is Inanna is a passionate, lyrical story that blends myth and contemporary realities. The main character, named after Inanna, the Sumerian goddess of love, justice, and civilization, is a modern Middle Eastern woman poet and activist in search of identity and freedom.

She flees the political tyranny of her home country after having been imprisoned for several years. After receiving political asylum in the U.S., land of democracy and social equality, she discovers unexpected limits to her freedom of speech as a second-class citizen. Marginalized as a pink-collar immigrant woman in the new society, she endures gender inequality, bigotry, and destitution. Seeking a new identity and justice she struggles to find her own place in the new society.

For the first time ever, audiences worldwide will be able to live-stream a Red Tape Theatre production. Online viewers will be able to watch alongside in-person audience members for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Free Tickets and live-streaming information will become available in late August 2021 via www.redtapetheatre.org

Red Tape will be working in coordination with the CDC and State of Illinois guidelines to ensure the safety of our audiences, staff, and artists. The company will be releasing COVID-19 protocols in advance of opening and all protocols will be listed once tickets go on sale.