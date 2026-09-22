Alessandro Tenorio-Bucci Joins American Music Institute Faculty
The Chicago-area musician brings degrees from DePaul University and experience with orchestras across the Midwest.
American Music Institute (AMI) will welcomes Alessandro Tenorio-Bucci to its faculty. Mr. Tenorio-Bucci is available on Wednesdays at AMI's Clarendon Hills and Downers Grove Campus. He brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to AMI's Winds program, inspiring students of all ages and skill levels.
Alessandro Tenorio-Bucci is a Chicago-area clarinetist, saxophonist, educator, and freelance musician. He earned both his Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees in Clarinet Performance from DePaul University. His work includes orchestral performance, chamber music, new music, concert band, rock, and blues. As a Leblanc/Conn-Selmer Artist he performs throughout Chicago and the Midwest on clarinet, E-flat clarinet, bass clarinet, and saxophone.
Alessandro's orchestral experience includes Las Vegas Philharmonic (Second Clarinet), West Michigan Symphony, Quad Cities Symphony, Rockford Symphony Orchestra and Lake County Symphony Orchestra (guest principal clarinet). Earlier in his career, he was an Associate Member of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago.
Participating in multiple world premieres, his musical interests also extend beyond classical music. Alessandro plays with the rock and blues band Peaceful Dragon and is also a longtime member of the Wheaton Municipal Band. He regularly performs with the Chicago Composers Orchestra as well as has performed with Modern Reeds and the Chicago Clarinet Ensemble.
Teaching is another important part of his musical career. Outside his private clarinet studio, he currently teaches through Harper College's Community Music and Arts Center, at the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, Midwest Music Academy, and Conant High School.
Schedule Clarinet / Saxophone Lessons with Alessandro Tenorio-Bucci - contact American Music Institute at AMI@amimusic.org or 630-850-8505. AMI CONTACT FORM
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Fleetwood Max
Raue Center For The Arts (10/03-10/03)
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Raue Center For The Arts (9/25-9/25)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra "Broadway to Bourbon Street:
ECC Arts Center (11/20-11/20)
|
James and the Giant Peach
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts - North Theatre (4/22-5/14) PHOTOS