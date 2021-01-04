Adam Pascal to Appear on IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE

Broadway icon Adam Pascal, a Tony-nominee for his role in Rent, will appear on Friday, January 8, 2021 on It's Showtime with Rikki Lee, a popular weekly entertainment industry-themed radio show out of Chicago. Hosted by Rikki Lee Travolta, the radio program airs every Friday at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM in the Chicagoland area, those outside the listening area can stream live at www.HuntleyRadio.com.

A modern Broadway leading man, Pascal originated the roles of Roger in Rent, Radames in Aida, and Chad is Disaster!. He has also starred on Broadway in Cabaret as the Emcee, Chicago as Billy Flynn, Memphis as Huey Calhoun, Something Rotten as William Shakespeare, and Pretty Woman as Edward Lewis. In addition, he reprised his role as Roger in the 2005 film adaptation of Rent by director Chris Columbus. Other notable film credits include School of Rock, SLC Punk!, Temptation, Goyband (Falling Star), and Alleluia! The Devil's Carnival.

"I have been a fan of Adam Pascal ever since first seeing him in Rent when I was being considered as a possible Broadway replacement. He is one of the most respected and entertaining leading men on Broadway," states Travolta. "It is an honor and a privilege to have Adam share his wisdom with the listeners of It's Showtime with Rikki Lee."

For the January 8th interview, Pascal is scheduled to discuss how he got started in the industry, what he's learned over the course of his career, what he teaches in his one-on-one lessons and master classes, and how he approaches character development - whether that be for originating a role or coming in as a replacement.

Thanks to streaming and podcasts, It's Showtime with Rikki Lee has gained a national following of listeners interested in film, television and theater. The host recently endeared himself to the theater community by airing a series of interviews focused on different behind the scenes careers in entertainment. For this series he titles "Grow with a Pro", Travolta has interviewed representatives of such professions as artistic director, executive director, stage director, vocal director, headshot photographer, production photographer, stage manager, pit musician, public relations manager, fundraising chair, costumer, stage combat designer, and voice over acting instructor - bringing their wisdom to the masses.

Travolta describes his opportunity to interview Pascal like being a kid in a candy store. "How many people get to interview their idol?" asks Travolta.

Previous Broadway stars to appear on It's Showtime with Rikki Lee include Adam Jacobs (Aladdin, Lion King, Les Miserables), Nathaniel Stampley (The Lion King, The Color Purple, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Color Purple, Cats), and Jimmy Nicholas (The Book of Mormon).

"Adam Pascal is so much more than just 'the rock guy' he was once known as, he's a skilled actor and versatile vocalist with great wit, charm, and talent and I look forward to letting those qualities shine through to listeners during our interview," praises Travolta. "At the end of the day, he's a really cool guy and listeners will enjoy getting to hear that."

Pascal schedules one-on-one lessons via www.ArtistandBeyond.com. In addition to his Broadway career, Pascal has released the solo rock albums Model Prisoner and Civilian, as well as the collaborative album Blinding Light with pianist Larry Edoff.

Travolta is best known as the first celebrity guest star in Tony n' Tina's Wedding, reviving ticket sales in Chicago production first, then going on to appear in productions around the country. He recently appeared in the feature film The Lurker opposite Scout Taylor-Compton and can next be seen in the comedy horror film Vampirus.