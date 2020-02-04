Adam Archer Has Joined the Cast of The Second City's DO YOU BELIEVE IN MADNESS?

The Second City has announced the addition of Adam Archer to its 108th Mainstage revue as he takes over the roles of former ensemble member Andrew Knox. Archer steps on to the historic stage with dynamite cast members Mary Catherine Curran, Sarah Dell'Amico, Asia Martin, Jordan Savusa, and Adam Schreck.

Do You Believe in Madness? opened in November to a 3-star rating from the Chicago Tribune, which hailed the show as "a return to the classic Second City." Chicagoland Theatre Reviews also sang its praises, calling it "razor-sharp" and "a triumph of savvy comic invention." At its core, the show's themes bring audiences together to laugh at the ways we're all the same and shamelessly skewer our differences in today's confounding world-where super villains sound logical and the sweet sounds of the ukulele lull you further and further into the madness.

Do You Believe in Madness? plays Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 PM, Fridays and Saturdays at 11 PM, and Sundays at 7 PM in The Second City Mainstage Theatre, located at 1616 N. Wells Street, Chicago. Tickets start at $31 and are available at The Second City Box Office (230 W. North Ave, First Floor, Piper's Alley), by phone at 312-337-3992, or online at www.secondcity.com. As always, The Second City's famed improv set after the two-act performances are free to attend and begin approximately 2.5 hours after show curtain times except for Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM.

About The Artists

ADAM ARCHER (Ensemble) is excited to be joining the amazing cast of The Second City Mainstage. Other Second City credits include The Second City National Touring Company, Norwegian Cruise Lines, and the e.t.c. Theater. He hails from Columbus, GA where he earned a degree in theater education from Columbus State University. While living in Georgia he performed at theaters all around the south east. Before moving to Chicago, Adam worked for several years as an actor, director, education assistant, teacher, and any other job he could get at the state theater of Georgia, The Springer Opera House. He recently returned there to perform as "Gooper" in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. He has completed training at iO Chicago, The Annoyance Theater, The Second City, and Comedy Sportz. Adam is a member of the improv group Trigger Happy, which performs every Wednesday at the Annoyance Theater and was originally directed by Mick Napier. Adam is represented by Actor's Talent Group. Thanks be to his family and friends.

MARY CATHERINE CURRAN (Ensemble) is originally from PG County. She studied theater performance at the University of Maryland and trained with The Second City Training Center's Conservatory Program and iO Theater in Chicago. She has improvised, written, performed, and directed shows all over Chicago, with highlights including Steamworks, Bite Size Broadway, Burlesque is More, and Hideous at The Annoyance; Virgin Daiquiri, Lil' Tooties, One Woman Space Jam at iO. Curran also appeared in the debut run of The Second City's Love, Factually at the Kennedy Center and was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award for her performance. Follow @itismarycatherine on Instagram and @yomarycatherine on Twitter.

SARAH DELL'AMICO (Ensemble) is from South Florida, 954 Fo Sho. She is a former member of The Second City Touring Company's Mighty Mighty Blue Co. Some of her past credits include Twist Your Dickens (Goodman Theatre) and Fast, Loud & Funny (UP Comedy Club). She is a graduate of The Annoyance Theatre and The Second City Training Center's 2015 Bob Curry Fellowship.

ASIA MARTIN (Ensemble) is absolutely thrilled to be performing with The Second City! Originally from Washington, D.C., she moved to Chicago to pursue acting and comedy. Upon graduating from DePaul's Theatre School in 2015, she has done shows and readings at Steppenwolf, Victory Gardens, Timeline, Court, The Playground, The Crowd, The Revival, The Annoyance, and Goodman Theatre. Catch her around town doing stand-up about her cats, partying with her spoken word improv troupe, PREACH, and making funny sketches with Huggable Riot. Asia is proudly represented by Grossman and Jack Talent!

JORDAN SAVUSA (Ensemble) hails from the Great State of Hawaii and is an honored former ensemble member of The Second City Touring Company. He performs regularly around Chicago and abroad with the nationally renowned musical improv troupe Baby Wants Candy and many of iO Chicago's house shows, like Deep Schwa, The Deltones, and Whirled News Tonight. He is a proud card-carrying member of Actor's Equity Association and is represented by Grossman and Jack Talent. Say Aloha to Jordan @jtsoles.

ADAM SCHRECK (Ensemble) is originally from Pittsburgh and is already a regular performer at The Second City, where he is an alumnus of The Second City Touring Company and an ensemble member in a handful of recent productions. Schreck can be seen performing throughout the Windy City with Ryan Ben as part of the sketch/improv duo Sweethearts.

RYAN BERNIER (Director) is a resident director, teacher, writer, and an artistic director for The Second City. Recent directing credits at Second City include Dream Freaks Fall from Space, Fool Me Twice, Déja Vu, Fantastic Super Great Nation Numero Uno, Panic on Cloud 9, A Clown Car Named Desire, the Jeff Award-winning We're All in this Room Together (Best Revue, Best Director), and America: All Better!! at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (Helen Hayes Award-nominated). Additionally, Bernier has directed productions in Chicago, Boston, DC, LA, New York, Tokyo, Beijing, Vienna, Brussels, and on the ocean. He was awarded Suffolk University's "10 Under 10" honor and also teaches at Emerson and Columbia College.

NICK GAGE (Original Music, Sound Design, Musical Director) has been composing and performing music for film and theater in Chicago since 2005 and has been performing with The Second City Touring Company as a music director since 2014. He is thrilled to be joining The Second City's 108th Mainstage Revue.

Jaci Entwisle (Stage Manager) has previously worked on She the People and #DateMe in UP Comedy Club, as well as on stage management teams in Sonoma (Transcendence Theatre Company), Philadelphia (Quintessence Theatre Group) and Chicago (Goodman Theatre, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, A Red Orchid Theatre, American Blues Theater).





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You