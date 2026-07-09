Actors' Equity Association Endorses Jb Pritzker For Reelection As Governor Of Illinois

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Actors' Equity Association's National Council has voted to endorse JB Pritzker for his reelection campaign for governor of Illinois, on behalf of thousands of members that live and work throughout the state.

"Over the last eight years, Governor Pritzker has transformed Illinois, and the work is not over," Al Vincent, Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “Governor Pritzker has invested in the arts and boosted Illinois arts funding – despite the budget headwinds – because he knows entertainment was already central to Illinois's economy. He has embraced grants for the arts all across the state. Let's keep that momentum going, in public arts funding and all the other ways to better workers' lives."

Equity also endorsed Governor Pritzker in 2018. Equity's ongoing list of 2026 candidate endorsements can be found here. Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

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