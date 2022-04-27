Acid Pauli, De La Swing and Tini Gessler & More Join 2022 ARC Music Festival Lineup
The lineup also features leftfield South Florida veteran DJ Three, trailblazer Mark Farina, atmospheric producer Öona Dahl, and more.
Today, ARC Music Festival has announced artist additions for its Labor Day Weekend 2022 lineup. ARC is set to return to Chicago's Union Park with an expanded three day event this September 2-4, boasting a world-class lineup of movement leaders from around the globe.
ARC's new lineup additions include the always eclectic Acid Pauli, elrow residents De La Swing and Tini Gessler, leftfield South Florida veteran DJ Three, trailblazer Mark Farina, atmospheric producer Öona Dahl, and Berlin techno production duo Pan-Pot.
ARC also welcomes back the ARC Car Stage powered by The GoodBus. The GoodBus is a full length school bus that has been converted into a fully-functional mobile sound stage with a 10,000 watt speaker system. A number of acts have been announced as support including Alex Kislov, Dangerwayne, Dani Deahl, and more.
These artist additions join an already stacked lineup featuring the likes of Carl Cox, Adam Beyer a-? Cirez D, Charlotte de Witte, Honey Dijon, Fatboy Slim, Ricardo Villalobos, Lane 8, Derrick Carter, Carl Craig and many others.
Spanish party outfit Elrow will also make its return to ARC, bringing their "Rowmuda Triangle" theme originally from Ibiza to Union Park in full force. Elrow's signature stage design, performers and hijinx have made it one of the most celebrated brands in the world, touching down for bespoke events annually in Barcelona, Ibiza, New York, London, Dubai, Miami, Las Vegas, Sydney and many more key markets.
ARC will once again extend beyond the music, creating a cutting-edge experience that mirrors the culture and artistry of its host city. Attendees can expect curated production elements and art to guide them between each of the four immersive stage environments. The event will also act as a showcase of Chicago's culinary prowess, offering an elevated and distinctly local event.
These efforts will be led by the Auris Presents team who bring collective decades of professionalism to the fold across their independent endeavors. ARC fans will also be treated to intimate after parties across Auris and ARC partner venues RADIUS, PRYSM and Concord Music Hall with others to be announced.
Getting a festival pass early doesn't just lock-in Labor Day Weekend, it's a ticket to stacking this summer with events in the spirit of ARC. Pass holders gain access to purchase tickets to sold out shows, private pre-sales, exclusively priced tickets, and the chance for guestlist at over 40 upcoming Auris Presents events this spring and summer.
Tickets are available for purchase now at arcmusicfestival.com.
ARC Festival Lineup (A-Z):
**Acid Pauli
Adam Beyer a-? Cirez D
ANNA
Ann Clue
Azzecca
Ben Böhmer
Boris Brejcha
Carl Cox
Carl Craig
Charlotte de Witte
Chelina Manuhutu
Chip E.
Chris Lake
Claptone
Cloonee
**De La Swing
Derrick Carter
DJ Hyperactive
DJ Lady D
DJ Tennis
**DJ Three
Eats Everything
Enrico Sangiuliano
Fatboy Slim
Gene Farris
Get Real
Giolì & Assia
Gorgon City
Hiroko Yamamura
Honey Dijon
Joseph Capriati
Justin Martin
Kasablanca
Kryptogram
Lane 8
Maher Daniel
**Mark Farina
Miane
Mike Dunn
Moritz Hofbauer
Nora En Pure
**Öona Dahl
Paco Osuna
**Pan-Pot
Ricardo Villalobos
Richie Hawtin
Ron Carroll
Sama' Abdulhadi
Skream
**Tini Gessler
Vintage Culture
Wax Motif
**New Additions to Phase One Lineup
SUPPORT
Abigail
Adam Rostek
Alex Kislov
Arvi Mala
Avacado
Axcel
Blu 9
Bones
Boots & Claps
Bütz & Katz
Ciphr
Corduroy Xavier
Cross
Dabura
Dan O'Connor
Dangerwayne
Dani Deahl
Deepfake
Dustin Sheridan
Garrett Belschner
Girasole
GoodSex
Helang
Herrera
Inphinity
Ixto
Jaygee
Kice
Loren
Maximo Quinones
Meesh
Mikey Hahn
Mostly Magic
Portals & Parachutes
Richie Olivo
Sham
Zooey Glass