Acid Pauli, De La Swing and Tini Gessler & More Join 2022 ARC Music Festival Lineup

Today, ARC Music Festival has announced artist additions for its Labor Day Weekend 2022 lineup. ARC is set to return to Chicago's Union Park with an expanded three day event this September 2-4, boasting a world-class lineup of movement leaders from around the globe.

ARC's new lineup additions include the always eclectic Acid Pauli, elrow residents De La Swing and Tini Gessler, leftfield South Florida veteran DJ Three, trailblazer Mark Farina, atmospheric producer Öona Dahl, and Berlin techno production duo Pan-Pot.

ARC also welcomes back the ARC Car Stage powered by The GoodBus. The GoodBus is a full length school bus that has been converted into a fully-functional mobile sound stage with a 10,000 watt speaker system. A number of acts have been announced as support including Alex Kislov, Dangerwayne, Dani Deahl, and more.

These artist additions join an already stacked lineup featuring the likes of Carl Cox, Adam Beyer a-? Cirez D, Charlotte de Witte, Honey Dijon, Fatboy Slim, Ricardo Villalobos, Lane 8, Derrick Carter, Carl Craig and many others.

Spanish party outfit Elrow will also make its return to ARC, bringing their "Rowmuda Triangle" theme originally from Ibiza to Union Park in full force. Elrow's signature stage design, performers and hijinx have made it one of the most celebrated brands in the world, touching down for bespoke events annually in Barcelona, Ibiza, New York, London, Dubai, Miami, Las Vegas, Sydney and many more key markets.

ARC will once again extend beyond the music, creating a cutting-edge experience that mirrors the culture and artistry of its host city. Attendees can expect curated production elements and art to guide them between each of the four immersive stage environments. The event will also act as a showcase of Chicago's culinary prowess, offering an elevated and distinctly local event.

These efforts will be led by the Auris Presents team who bring collective decades of professionalism to the fold across their independent endeavors. ARC fans will also be treated to intimate after parties across Auris and ARC partner venues RADIUS, PRYSM and Concord Music Hall with others to be announced.

Getting a festival pass early doesn't just lock-in Labor Day Weekend, it's a ticket to stacking this summer with events in the spirit of ARC. Pass holders gain access to purchase tickets to sold out shows, private pre-sales, exclusively priced tickets, and the chance for guestlist at over 40 upcoming Auris Presents events this spring and summer.

Tickets are available for purchase now at arcmusicfestival.com.

ARC Festival Lineup (A-Z):



**Acid Pauli

Adam Beyer a-? Cirez D

ANNA

Ann Clue

Azzecca

Ben Böhmer

Boris Brejcha

Carl Cox

Carl Craig

Charlotte de Witte

Chelina Manuhutu

Chip E.

Chris Lake

Claptone

Cloonee

**De La Swing

Derrick Carter

DJ Hyperactive

DJ Lady D

DJ Tennis

**DJ Three

Eats Everything

Enrico Sangiuliano

Fatboy Slim

Gene Farris

Get Real

Giolì & Assia

Gorgon City

Hiroko Yamamura

Honey Dijon

Joseph Capriati

Justin Martin

Kasablanca

Kryptogram

Lane 8

Maher Daniel

**Mark Farina

Miane

Mike Dunn

Moritz Hofbauer

Nora En Pure

**Öona Dahl

Paco Osuna

**Pan-Pot

Ricardo Villalobos

Richie Hawtin

Ron Carroll

Sama' Abdulhadi

Skream

**Tini Gessler

Vintage Culture

Wax Motif

**New Additions to Phase One Lineup

SUPPORT

Abigail

Adam Rostek

Alex Kislov

Arvi Mala

Avacado

Axcel

Blu 9

Bones

Boots & Claps

Bütz & Katz

Ciphr

Corduroy Xavier

Cross

Dabura

Dan O'Connor

Dangerwayne

Dani Deahl

Deepfake

Dustin Sheridan

Garrett Belschner

Girasole

GoodSex

Helang

Herrera

Inphinity

Ixto

Jaygee

Kice

Loren

Maximo Quinones

Meesh

Mikey Hahn

Mostly Magic

Portals & Parachutes

Richie Olivo

Sham

Zooey Glass