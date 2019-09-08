Ace Comic Con Returns To The Midwest

ACE Comic Con will return to the Midwest this fall following an incredible year for film, TV, comic book and entertainment fans everywhere! Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) will be on hand to represent the MCU as well as Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Gwedoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth / Captain Phasma), The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), "Rocketman" Taron Egerton (Elton John) and from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) and Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle) who will also co-headline ACE Comic Con Midwest at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., on Oct. 11-12-13, 2019.

ACE Comic Con Midwest will also feature 60+ world-renowned comic book writers & artists, including Andy Park, Marvel Studio's Director of Visual Development & Concept Art and artist Billy Martin, Veronica Fish, Larry Hama, Bosslogic, Chris Bachalo, Mark Bagley, as well as 125+ hand-picked vendors & exhibitors. Guests can enjoy three full days of live panel programming, children's activities and free activations, including PlayStation's Road to Greatness.

VIP Admissions, Photo Ops, Autographs, and General Admission tickets are available now, with a portion of Brie Larson ticket sales benefitting Girls Inc. of Chicago, a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

"We are bringing superhero fans around the world the greatest lineups wherever we go," says Stephen Shamus, ACE Universe President. "ACE Comic Con's All-Star Weekend is unmatched and unrivaled in its ability to bring out the biggest stars from the most popular franchises, solidifying itself as the number one show in the Midwest region."

"It feels like our lives have come full circle at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, a venue that holds a special place in our hearts. We started here in 1997, building the Comic Con and fan community, and are proud to bring an event the city of Chicago deserves," says Gareb Shamus, ACE Universe CEO. "The Stephens family has been so gracious to us for so many years, and we are excited to work with them again on giving superhero fans another extraordinary weekend filled with award winning actors, writers, illustrators, and so much more! This will truly be a once in a lifetime experience!"

ACE continues to build an impressive media and events portfolio, announcing an investment from venture collective Loeb.nyc earlier this year. Loeb.nyc's investment will help ACE continue to redefine comic conventions by building a global community of superhero fans and partnering with major players across key industries including technology, media, entertainment, gaming, publishing, manufacturing, licensing, and retailing to create the most immersive and robust experience for its audience.

ACE Comic Con Midwest at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center is the next installment of the already world-famous ACE Universe brand. ACE's second trip to the Midwest follows unforgettable weekends at ACE Comic Con Seattle, ACE Comic Con Arizona and ACE Comic Con Long Island, featuring global icons such as Chris Evans (Captain America), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Stan Lee (Marvel), and many more.

Stay tuned as ACE Comic Con continues to announce additional guests, future dates, cities, and ticket information at www.acecomiccon.com, or visit ACE Comic Con on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For press enquiries or additional information please contact pr@aceuniverse.com.





