ARC Music Festival Unveils Lineup For 2024 Edition - ANOTR, Disclosure & More

ARC Music Festival, Chicago's flagship house and techno festival, has revealed the lineup for its 2024 edition taking place from August 30th to September 1st. Returning to the heart of the city at Union Park this Labor Day Weekend, ARC's fourth iteration will be soundtracked by the world's leading house and techno selectors in the historic birthplace of house music.

Since its inception, ARC has bridged a diverse range of global and local musical influences and audiences, entrenching itself as a cornerstone in the global festival circuit while shining a spotlight on the rich cultural heritage of Chicago. ARC's fusion of cutting edge production, progressive lineup curation, and emphasis on educating the next generation of electronic music listeners on its origins has elevated its impact and appeal to an international scale.

Led by Auris Presents, Chicago's premier producer of experiential festivals and events, ARC fans will also be treated to an expansive slate of intimate ARC After Dark afterparties late into the morning hours. After Dark programming will run five days from Thursday to Monday, showcasing a variety of uniquely curated parties featuring artist aliases, special b2bs, label takeovers, plus select acts outside of the festival lineup. The after party series spans over 13 venues, 30 parties, and 80 artists, and is exclusively available only to ARC festival pass holders.

A host of headlining acts lead ARC's festival lineup including GRAMMY-nominated brotherly production duo Disclosure, dance music stalwarts Carl Cox B2B Green Velvet, a special house set from legendary grime pioneer Skepta, and Chicago-born globally renowned visionary Honey Dijon. Top tier acts continue to line the bill with Belgian techno powerhouse and KNTXT label head Charlotte de Witte, GRAMMY-nominee and in-demand hitmaker Dom Dolla, and German techno veteran Sven Väth.

In line with ARC's forward-thinking approach to sonic curation, unique back to back sets and special collaborations elevate its lineup to new heights. This includes a back and forth of in-demand house acts Hot Since 82 B2B Chris Stussy and Sonny Fodera B2B Eats Everything, the high BPM sonics of DJ Heartstring B2B Partiboi69, and the collaborative GOLFOS project of Pawsa and Dennis Cruz. Additional highlights include UK powerhouse duo Ben Sterling B2B ROSSI., clubland favorites DJ Boring B2B Young Marco, and a meeting of new and old school with Dennis Ferrer B2B HoneyLuv.

Other back to back spectacles on the ARC lineup feature Detroit meets Chicago sets from the pioneering Detroit Love (Carl Craig B2B Moodymann) plus seasoned selectors DJ Holographic B2B Shaun J Wright, along with dual Chicago back to backs from house architects Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina, Hiroko Yamamura B2B DJ Hyperactive, and Marshall Jefferson B2B Gene Farris.

ARC will showcase modern house luminaries including disco funk master Purple Disco Machine, chart-topping production duo Gorgon City, the melodically-tinged Kaskade Redux set, Bronx-born duo The Martinez Brothers, inimitable disco queen Jayda G, and piano-house icon LP Giobbi. The lineup will also feature Dutch duo ANOTR, innovative GRAMMY-winning artist Cassian, breakout star Mau P, Dirty Disco party head AZZECCA, and fan-favorite actor and selector Idris Elba.

ARC will continue to lean into its heavier techno curation led by the early 2000s influenced productions of German DJ Klangkuenstler, Filth On Acid heavy hitter Reinier Zonneveld Live, the high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, German electronic duo FJAAK, French DJ and producer Nico Moreno, and versatile Ukrainian act Daria Kolosova. For more eclectic sonics, fans can look forward to Jazz-inspired Scottish musician Barry Can't Swim, lo-fi house selector DJ Seinfeld, cross-genre producer Logic1000, fast rising UK bass and garage phenom Sammy Virji, and the melodic high bpm stylings of KETTAMA, X CLUB., and salute.

Global house and techno fans will be treated to an immersive journey at ARC, with curated production elements and art to guide them between each of its four distinct stage environments. ARC will return all four of its stages from 2023 including the industrial Grid stage, the interactive and psychedelic production of Spain's celebrated elrow alongside its renowned performers, the deeper sonics of the Expansions stage, and the newest fan-favorite, Area 909 - an homage to house and techno's foundation in a raw and energetic setting.

Passes go on sale this Friday at 12pm CST at arcmusicfestival.com.

ARC Music Festival 2024 Lineup

ANOTR

Armand van Helden

Avalon Emerson

AZZECCA

Barry Can't Swim

Bastian Bux

Beltran B2B ChaseWest

Ben Sterling B2B ROSSI.

DJ Boring B2B Young Marco

Carl Cox B2B Green Velvet

Cassian

Charlotte de Witte

Daria Kolosova

Dennis Ferrer B2B HoneyLuv

Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina

Detroit Love (Carl Craig B2B Moodymann)

Disclosure

Dom Dolla

Dunes Of Dawn

ELKKA

FJAAK

GOLFOS (Dennis Cruz B2B Pawsa)

Good Girls (DJ Lady D B2B Lori Branch B2B VITIGRRL)

Gorgon City

DJ Heartstring B2B Partiboi69

DJ Heather

Hiroko Yamamura B2B DJ Hyperactive

DJ Holographic B2B Shaun J. Wright

Honey Dijon

Hotpretty

Hot Since 82 B2B Chris Stussy

House In HD (Terry Hunter B2B Mike Dunn)

Idris Elba

Jayda G

J.Worra

K'Alexi

Kaskade Redux

KETTAMA

Klangkuenstler

Logic1000

LP Giobbi

Marshall Jefferson B2B Gene Farris

Mau P

Meduza

Monty Kiddo

Nico Moreno

Oppidan

Purple Disco Machine

Reinier Zonnneveld Live

Riordan

salute

Sammy Virji

Sara Landry

DJ Seinfeld

Skepta

Sonny Fodera B2B Eats Everything

Sven Väth

SYREETA

The Martinez Brothers

Tini Gessler

Très Mortimer

X CLUB.