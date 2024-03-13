ARC Music Festival Unveils Lineup For 2024 Edition - ANOTR, Disclosure & More

The event will also feature Charlotte de Witte, Cassian, Detroit Love (Carl Craig B2B Moodymann) and more.
ARC Music Festival, Chicago's flagship house and techno festival, has revealed the lineup for its 2024 edition taking place from August 30th to September 1st. Returning to the heart of the city at Union Park this Labor Day Weekend, ARC's fourth iteration will be soundtracked by the world's leading house and techno selectors in the historic birthplace of house music.
Since its inception, ARC has bridged a diverse range of global and local musical influences and audiences, entrenching itself as a cornerstone in the global festival circuit while shining a spotlight on the rich cultural heritage of Chicago. ARC's fusion of cutting edge production, progressive lineup curation, and emphasis on educating the next generation of electronic music listeners on its origins has elevated its impact and appeal to an international scale.
Led by Auris Presents, Chicago's premier producer of experiential festivals and events, ARC fans will also be treated to an expansive slate of intimate ARC After Dark afterparties late into the morning hours. After Dark programming will run five days from Thursday to Monday, showcasing a variety of uniquely curated parties featuring artist aliases, special b2bs, label takeovers, plus select acts outside of the festival lineup. The after party series spans over 13 venues, 30 parties, and 80 artists, and is exclusively available only to ARC festival pass holders.
A host of headlining acts lead ARC's festival lineup including GRAMMY-nominated brotherly production duo Disclosure, dance music stalwarts Carl Cox B2B Green Velvet, a special house set from legendary grime pioneer Skepta, and Chicago-born globally renowned visionary Honey Dijon. Top tier acts continue to line the bill with Belgian techno powerhouse and KNTXT label head Charlotte de Witte, GRAMMY-nominee and in-demand hitmaker Dom Dolla, and German techno veteran Sven Väth.
In line with ARC's forward-thinking approach to sonic curation, unique back to back sets and special collaborations elevate its lineup to new heights. This includes a back and forth of in-demand house acts Hot Since 82 B2B Chris Stussy and Sonny Fodera B2B Eats Everything, the high BPM sonics of DJ Heartstring B2B Partiboi69, and the collaborative GOLFOS project of Pawsa and Dennis Cruz. Additional highlights include UK powerhouse duo Ben Sterling B2B ROSSI., clubland favorites DJ Boring B2B Young Marco, and a meeting of new and old school with Dennis Ferrer B2B HoneyLuv.
Other back to back spectacles on the ARC lineup feature Detroit meets Chicago sets from the pioneering Detroit Love (Carl Craig B2B Moodymann) plus seasoned selectors DJ Holographic B2B Shaun J Wright, along with dual Chicago back to backs from house architects Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina, Hiroko Yamamura B2B DJ Hyperactive, and Marshall Jefferson B2B Gene Farris.
ARC will showcase modern house luminaries including disco funk master Purple Disco Machine, chart-topping production duo Gorgon City, the melodically-tinged Kaskade Redux set, Bronx-born duo The Martinez Brothers, inimitable disco queen Jayda G, and piano-house icon LP Giobbi. The lineup will also feature Dutch duo ANOTR, innovative GRAMMY-winning artist Cassian, breakout star Mau P, Dirty Disco party head AZZECCA, and fan-favorite actor and selector Idris Elba.
ARC will continue to lean into its heavier techno curation led by the early 2000s influenced productions of German DJ Klangkuenstler, Filth On Acid heavy hitter Reinier Zonneveld Live, the high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, German electronic duo FJAAK, French DJ and producer Nico Moreno, and versatile Ukrainian act Daria Kolosova. For more eclectic sonics, fans can look forward to Jazz-inspired Scottish musician Barry Can't Swim, lo-fi house selector DJ Seinfeld, cross-genre producer Logic1000, fast rising UK bass and garage phenom Sammy Virji, and the melodic high bpm stylings of KETTAMA, X CLUB., and salute.
Global house and techno fans will be treated to an immersive journey at ARC, with curated production elements and art to guide them between each of its four distinct stage environments. ARC will return all four of its stages from 2023 including the industrial Grid stage, the interactive and psychedelic production of Spain's celebrated elrow alongside its renowned performers, the deeper sonics of the Expansions stage, and the newest fan-favorite, Area 909 - an homage to house and techno's foundation in a raw and energetic setting.
Passes go on sale this Friday at 12pm CST at arcmusicfestival.com.
ARC Music Festival 2024 Lineup
ANOTR
Armand van Helden
Avalon Emerson
AZZECCA
Barry Can't Swim
Bastian Bux
Beltran B2B ChaseWest
Ben Sterling B2B ROSSI.
DJ Boring B2B Young Marco
Carl Cox B2B Green Velvet
Cassian
Charlotte de Witte
Daria Kolosova
Dennis Ferrer B2B HoneyLuv
Derrick Carter B2B Mark Farina
Detroit Love (Carl Craig B2B Moodymann)
Disclosure
Dom Dolla
Dunes Of Dawn
ELKKA
FJAAK
GOLFOS (Dennis Cruz B2B Pawsa)
Good Girls (DJ Lady D B2B Lori Branch B2B VITIGRRL)
Gorgon City
DJ Heartstring B2B Partiboi69
DJ Heather
Hiroko Yamamura B2B DJ Hyperactive
DJ Holographic B2B Shaun J. Wright
Honey Dijon
Hotpretty
Hot Since 82 B2B Chris Stussy
House In HD (Terry Hunter B2B Mike Dunn)
Idris Elba
Jayda G
J.Worra
K'Alexi
Kaskade Redux
KETTAMA
Klangkuenstler
Logic1000
LP Giobbi
Marshall Jefferson B2B Gene Farris
Mau P
Meduza
Monty Kiddo
Nico Moreno
Oppidan
Purple Disco Machine
Reinier Zonnneveld Live
Riordan
salute
Sammy Virji
Sara Landry
DJ Seinfeld
Skepta
Sonny Fodera B2B Eats Everything
Sven Väth
SYREETA
The Martinez Brothers
Tini Gessler
Très Mortimer
X CLUB.
