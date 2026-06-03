ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE Cast and Creative Team Revealed for Chicago Run

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The Metal Shop Performance Lab has announced the cast and creative team for Anatomy of a Suicide, August 12 - 30, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, written by Alice Birch and directed by Alex Mallory. Previews are Wednesday, Aug. 12 and Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The press nights are Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $35.

Anatomy of a Suicide follows three generations of women; a mother, a daughter and a granddaughter, whose individual stories are being told simultaneously. For each, the pain and chaos of the women who came before them force them to question whether they will be able to escape this deeply rooted legacy and instead make their own. Alice Birch's Susan Smith Blackburn Prize-winning play is an intimate exploration of inter-generational trauma, told across three interlinking narratives.

The cast of Anatomy of a Suicide features Tatiana Pavela (she/her, Carol); Taigé Lauren (she/her, Anna); Isabel Lee Roden (they/them, Bonnie); Josh Razavi (he/him, John); Raúl Alonso (he/him, Jamie); Allyce C. Torres (she/her, Jo/Laura/Lola/Woman); Jocelyn Maher (she/her, Emma/Karen/Esther/May/Diane); Laila Malak (she/her, Young Daisy/Young Anna/Child); Wisterman (they/them, Dan/Dave/Nurse/Felix/Luke); Faiz Siddique (he/him, Toby/Tim/Mark); Ellen Campbell (she/her, u/s Carol); Taylor McWilliams-Woods (she/her, u/s Anna); Ashley Leake (she/her, u/s Bonnie); Zak Wilson (he/him, u/s John); DeVaughn Loman (he/him, u/s Jamie); Liliana Mastroianni (she/her, u/s Jo/Laura/Lola/Woman); Lori Navarrete (she/her/ella, u/s Emma/Karen/Esther/May/Diane); Amanda Elena de la Fuente (she/ella, u/s Young Daisy/Young Anna/Child); Derek Preston Ray (he/him, u/s Dan/Dave/Nurse/Felix/Luke) and Darius Stubbs (he/him, u/s Toby/Tim/Mark).

The creative team includes Alex Mallory (she/her, director); Marlee Feacher (she/her, assistant director); Sofie Schmeltzer (they/them, stage manager); Annabelle Lamb (she/her, assistant stage manager); AJ Noon (they/them, rehearsal assistant stage manager); Dusty Brown (they/them, production manager); Daphne Agosin (she/her, scenic and lighting designer); Naomi Arroyo (she/her, Costume Designer); Gina Montalvo (she/they, sound designer); Lolo Ramos (she/her, props designer) and Toranika Washington (she/her, intimacy director).

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