AMON! THE ULTIMATE TEXAN to Return to North Richland Hills with Mid-Cities Arts Collective

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Audiences still have the opportunity the next two weekends to experience the award-winning play AMON! The Ultimate Texan, presented by the Mid-Cities Arts Collective at the Platinum Music Complex in North Richland Hills. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19, at 2:30 p.m., and the following weekend on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, at 2:30 p.m., at the Platinum Music Complex, 7301 NE Loop 820 in North Richland Hills.

Written by Texas journalist and columnist Dave Lieber and starring veteran actor Kelvin Dilks under the direction of Connie Sanchez, AMON! tells the remarkable story of legendary Texas publisher and businessman Amon G. Carter. Filled with unexpected humor, memorable storytelling and audience interaction, the acclaimed production has entertained audiences across Texas in nearly 80 performances.

The performances also introduce many theatergoers to the Mid-Cities Arts Collective (MAC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing high-quality performing arts experiences to the communities of Northeast Tarrant County. Based in North Richland Hills, MAC is committed to producing engaging live theater while building connections through the arts for audiences of all ages.

'Amon Carter believed communities became stronger when people came together. That's one reason this partnership feels so right,' says playwright Dave Lieber. 'AMON! tells the story of a man who helped shape Texas, and the Mid-Cities Arts Collective is helping shape the cultural future of this community. We hope audiences enjoy a great afternoon at the theater—and discover a terrific new arts organization in the process.'

For Dilks and Sanchez, longtime Birdville ISD educators, the engagement is especially meaningful as they return to perform in the community they have called home for many years.

Performances: Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19, at 2:30 p.m., and the following weekend on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, at 2:30 p.m.. Location: Platinum Music Complex, 7301 NE Loop 820 in North Richland Hills.

Tickets and additional information: www.amonplay.com

About AMON! The Ultimate Texan

AMON! The Ultimate Texan is an award-winning one-man play by Dave Lieber celebrating the wit, vision and larger-than-life personality of Amon G. Carter, one of the most influential figures in Texas history. The production has been performed in communities throughout Texas to enthusiastic audiences and critical acclaim.

About Mid-Cities Arts Collective

The Mid-Cities Arts Collective is a North Richland Hills-based nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the community through live theatre, arts education and creative collaboration. Its mission is to create meaningful connections through the performing arts while serving the Mid-Cities region.

Dave Lieber: Journalist Turned Playwright

The play was written by award-winning journalist, author, and playwright Dave Lieber, 'The Watchdog' columnist for The Dallas Morning News. Throughout his distinguished career in investigative and consumer journalism, Lieber has helped readers solve problems, exposed wrongdoing, and championed ethical storytelling.

His fascination with Texas history led him to the story of Amon G. Carter. Drawing on extensive research and archival materials, Lieber crafted AMON! The Ultimate Texan as both a theatrical experience and a celebration of history. The work earned recognition as Best New Play by a Dallas–Fort Worth Playwright and has since been staged across Texas.

Lieber's script blends biography, humor, and historical insight, capturing Carter's complexity while exploring broader themes of leadership, influence, and community impact.

Kelvin Dilks: Bringing a Giant to Life

At the center of the production is veteran actor Kelvin Dilks, whose demanding one-man performance brings Amon G. Carter vividly to life. With decades of theater experience, Dilks is known for his commanding stage presence and richly drawn character portrayals.

In AMON! The Ultimate Texan, he embodies Carter's ambition, humor, and contradictions, capturing his larger-than-life personality. His performance transforms history into a dynamic and frequently humorous theatrical experience that resonates deeply with audiences.

Connie Sanchez: Shaping the Story

Guiding the production is award-winning director Connie Sanchez, a respected leader in North Texas theater. Her direction emphasizes the human core of Carter's story. Her vision ensures that the historical portrait remains both compelling and deeply personal.

Together, Lieber, Dilks, and Sanchez have created more than a historical biography on stage. Their collaboration explores how one individual's vision can transform a community. The creative team has shaped AMON! The Ultimate Texan into a theatrical experience that entertains, informs, and inspires.

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