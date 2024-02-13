ALICE IN WONDERLAND Returns to Hyde Park in April

Continuing its celebration of 30 years of training, performance, and community, Hyde Park School of Dance presents Alice in Wonderland. Performances are April 19 and 20 at Kennedy-King College, 740 West 63rd Street, Chicago.

“Our performances of Alice in Wonderland will be a fun experience for all ages,” said HPSD Founding Artistic Director August Tye. “Younger children will enjoy seeing this familiar story come to life with dancers of all ages and levels, showing young children that they too have a chance be in a pre-professional performance.”

Based on the classic Lewis Carroll story and characters, Alice in Wonderland was first produced by the Kalamazoo Ballet in 1991. Tye created the choreography; Kalamazoo Ballet Artistic Director developed the story, designed the costumes and chose the music, Johann Strauss’s Aschenbrodel. After founding HPSD, Tye brought Alice to her students in 2001 and revived it again in 2003 and 2009. This 2024 revival offers new choreography and an expanded cast of 100 dancers ages 6 to 18.

“Our school has outgrown the previous productions both stylistically and in the number of dancers who want to participate,” Tye shared. “This classical story is getting a 2024 makeover: one of the three new dances features our strong pointe dancers with imaginative choreography that celebrates the range and strength of our dance community; members of our Artistic Team are restaging and reimagining some of the choreography; the traditional scenery are being enhanced with projection using our dancers as masters of illusion; and our costume designer, Jacquelyn Sanders, brings her expertise, using some original costumes and creating new pieces to give the show a fresh look.”

To add to the celebration, families can attend the Queen of Hearts Tea Party on Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. in the Kennedy-King College Great Hall. Guests may take photos with cast members and enjoy sweet treats. Discounts are available for those who purchase tickets to a performance and the tea party together.

Alice in Wonderland takes place Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Kennedy-King College, 740 West 63rd Street, in Chicago.

General admission is $35 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+), $13 for children ages 6–18 and college students with school ID, and free for children 5 and younger. Special $45 reserved section tickets are available for all ages.



Tickets for the Queen of Hearts Tea Party on Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m are $25, $20 for four or more, or discounted with performance ticket purchase.