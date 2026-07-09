ADVANCE MAN: PART ONE OF THE HONEYCOMB TRILOGY to Open at Strawdog Theatre

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. Sign Up

Strawdog Theatre Company has revealed the cast for our first production of our 39th season, Advance Man: Part One of The Honeycomb Trilogy, written by Mac Rogers and directed by Strawdog Artistic Director, Noah Elman*.

The production features Michael Stejskal as Bill Cooke, Julie Partyka as Amelia Cooke, Emma Lindermann as Ronnie Cooke, Emerson Ross as Abbie Cooke, Skyler Tipton as Conor, Whitney Wolf as Valerie, Jesi Mullins as Belinda, Rio Ragazzone as Raf, Brett Garrett* as Kip, and Jordan Prather as Lynn.

Understudies for this production are Mab de Guzman* as Ronnie (Understudy), Emma Anderson as Belinda and Lynn (Understudy), Irwin Daye as Bill Cooke (Understudy), Rich Adrian Lazatin as Raf and Abbie Cooke (Understudy), Lynsy Folckomer as Valerie (Understudy), and Chelsea Bria as Amelia Cooke (Understudy).

When Astronaut Bill Cooke and his team arrive back from Mars, they come with secrets that will forever change Earth and humanity's place on it. What will his family have to say about it? Advance Man kicks off a trilogy of plays, both intimate and global in nature, that ask us: Have humans gone too far and is it someone else's turn?

In the heart-pounding first play of Strawdog's new two year project, playwright Mac Rogers takes familiar genres of science fiction and horror to tackle themes of xenophobia and climate change.

The production will run August 21 through September 27, 2026, with previews August 14 - 16. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm at The Factory Theater. Tickets are live now. Tickets are sliding scale between $10-$80.

The production team includes Noah Elman* (Director), Andrew Lauzon (Production Manager), Mags Sowell (Stage Manager), Brandi Champagne (Scenic Designer), Leo Bassow (Props Designer), Kasey Wolfgang (Costume Designer), Heath Hays* (Sound Designer), Ellie Humphrys (Lighting Designer), Kayla Menz (Intimacy Director), Jillian Leff (Fight Choreographer), Shay Gordon* (Producer)

*Denotes Strawdog Ensemble Member

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...