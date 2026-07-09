ACIS & GALATEA to Be Staged by Valkyrie Ensemble in All-Femme Production

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The Valkyrie Ensemble will present an all-femme production of composer G.F. Handel and librettist John Gay's glittering Baroque gem Acis & Galatea. Acis & Galatea is presented in two performances only, Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 PM at Chicago Danztheatre 1650 W Foster Ave. in Chicago. General Admission tickets are $35 and reserved front row tickets are $55.

Based on a tale from Greek Mythology, Acis & Galatea tells the story of the water nymph Galatea and her mortal love Acis. When the cyclops Polyphemus falls in love with Galatea at first sight, jealousy threatens to upend the peaceful lovers. Originally performed in 1718 in an outdoor performance to commemorate the building of a new fountain, The Valkyrie Ensemble's production sets the action poolside as the tale of young love unfolds under the heat of the summer sun. Acis & Galatea is an English language opera. The production will be presented with piano accompaniment.

“Acis & Galatea was the first Handel opera I saw that made me fall in love with Handel,” said Valkyrie Ensemble member and Acis & Galatea stage director Alannah Spencer. “The comedy infused drama and the dancing vocal lines sparkle from start to finish. Handel rewrote Acis several times during his own lifetime, and it has been reworked and reimagined innumerous times by companies around the world. The Valkyrie Ensembles' production, with our cast of women, non-binary, and trans artists, is something truly unique, and will be a treat for both Handel lovers and Baroque opera newbies alike.”

The cast for this production is soprano Jessica Adkins (Galatea), soprano Ana Marie Miranda (Acis), mezzo-soprano Melanie Dubil (Damon), mezzo-soprano Demi VanderWerff (Polyphemus), soprano CeCe Glass (Galatea cover), soprano Aliyah Necaise (Acis cover), mezzo-soprano Jack Whittle (Damon cover), and mezzo-soprano Katrina Dubbs (Polyphemus cover). Matt Mason serves as music director and pianist and Alannah Spencer is stage director. Valkyrie Ensemble members Beck Buechel and Marnie Baylouny produce.

About The Valkyrie Ensemble

Women make up the overwhelming majority of classical voice graduates, yet in the standard operatic canon, there are far fewer roles for women than men. The disparity grows further for non-binary, trans, and gender queer operatic artists. Founded in 2020, The Valkyrie Ensemble's mission is to address the gender imbalance in the operatic field by supporting women, non-binary, and trans singers and opera artists. The Valkyrie Ensemble's season is anchored by an annual mainstage production in addition to our popular opera drag/burlesque/variety show Glitter and Be Gay. For more information visit valkyrieensemble.com/.

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