A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE to Make Chicago Debut for Two Edge Theater

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Two Edge Theater, a reincarnation of the Edge Theater Company that enjoyed eight successful seasons in the Denver, Colorado area, will mount A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE as its first production in the Chicago area, in collaboration with Chicago's Gwydion Theatre. Rick Yaconis, the founder of both Two Edge Theater and its Colorado predecessor, will play the longshoreman Eddie Carbone.

Yaconis's many roles in the Chicago area include another iconic Miller character, Willy Loman, in Gwydion's 2025 production of DEATH OF A SALESMAN. A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE will be directed by Robert Tobin, founding artistic director of Chicago's Aston Rep Theatre, seen on stage earlier this year in Aston Rep's UNCLE VANYA. A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE will be performed in the Studio Theater of the Chopin Theater, 1543 West Division Street, Chicago, from December 4, 2026, through January 10, 2027. Press opening will be Friday, December 4 at 7:30 pm, following one preview on Thursday, December 3.

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, which premiered on Broadway in 1956, is a tragedy set in a 1950s Brooklyn Italian-immigrant community. A Sicilian-American longshoreman, Eddie Carbone, develops an obsessive, incestuous desire for his orphaned niece that leads him to betray his family and community when she falls in love with an undocumented immigrant. In addition to Yaconis as Eddie, the cast will be led by Katherine Schwartz as Eddie's wife Beatrice, Natalie Tangeman as the niece Catherine; Jesse Kortus as Rodolpho, the immigrant with whom Catherine falls in love; John Wehrman as Marco, Beatrice's cousin who is living with their family and is an undocumented immigrant; and Jim Morely as Alfieri, the attorney who narrates the story. The supporting cast, who will all play multiple roles, includes Cesar Gonzales (Tony/ensemble), Marshall Kious (Mike/ensemble), Melissa Paris (Mrs. Lipari/ensemble), Darren Price (Louis/ensemble), and Rocco Renda (Mr. Lipari/ensemble).

The design team includes two-time Jeff Award winner Kevin Rolfs (Set Designer), Samantha Barr (Lighting Designer), Nick Cochran (Costume Designer), Rick Reid (Sound Associate), Kate Lass (Fight and Intimacy Director), and Patty Yaconis (Props Designer). Katie Espinoza is Assistant Production Manager and Stage Manager.



Tickets for A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE are $35.00 ($30.00 if purchased by October 31) and are on sale now at https://twoedgetheater.com. The preview on Thursday, December 4, which is also the production's final dress rehearsal, will be free and open to the public.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 01 Hrs 10 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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