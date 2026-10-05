A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE to Make Chicago Debut for Two Edge Theater
Rick Yaconis leads the cast in Robert Tobin's production of the 1956 Broadway tragedy.
Two Edge Theater, a reincarnation of the Edge Theater Company that enjoyed eight successful seasons in the Denver, Colorado area, will mount A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE as its first production in the Chicago area, in collaboration with Chicago's Gwydion Theatre. Rick Yaconis, the founder of both Two Edge Theater and its Colorado predecessor, will play the longshoreman Eddie Carbone.
Yaconis's many roles in the Chicago area include another iconic Miller character, Willy Loman, in Gwydion's 2025 production of DEATH OF A SALESMAN. A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE will be directed by Robert Tobin, founding artistic director of Chicago's Aston Rep Theatre, seen on stage earlier this year in Aston Rep's UNCLE VANYA. A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE will be performed in the Studio Theater of the Chopin Theater, 1543 West Division Street, Chicago, from December 4, 2026, through January 10, 2027. Press opening will be Friday, December 4 at 7:30 pm, following one preview on Thursday, December 3.
A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, which premiered on Broadway in 1956, is a tragedy set in a 1950s Brooklyn Italian-immigrant community. A Sicilian-American longshoreman, Eddie Carbone, develops an obsessive, incestuous desire for his orphaned niece that leads him to betray his family and community when she falls in love with an undocumented immigrant. In addition to Yaconis as Eddie, the cast will be led by Katherine Schwartz as Eddie's wife Beatrice, Natalie Tangeman as the niece Catherine; Jesse Kortus as Rodolpho, the immigrant with whom Catherine falls in love; John Wehrman as Marco, Beatrice's cousin who is living with their family and is an undocumented immigrant; and Jim Morely as Alfieri, the attorney who narrates the story. The supporting cast, who will all play multiple roles, includes Cesar Gonzales (Tony/ensemble), Marshall Kious (Mike/ensemble), Melissa Paris (Mrs. Lipari/ensemble), Darren Price (Louis/ensemble), and Rocco Renda (Mr. Lipari/ensemble).
The design team includes two-time Jeff Award winner Kevin Rolfs (Set Designer), Samantha Barr (Lighting Designer), Nick Cochran (Costume Designer), Rick Reid (Sound Associate), Kate Lass (Fight and Intimacy Director), and Patty Yaconis (Props Designer). Katie Espinoza is Assistant Production Manager and Stage Manager.
Tickets for A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE are $35.00 ($30.00 if purchased by October 31) and are on sale now at https://twoedgetheater.com. The preview on Thursday, December 4, which is also the production's final dress rehearsal, will be free and open to the public.
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