A Theater In The Dark to Present Live Immersive Staged Reading of THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERER in October

A Theater in the Dark’s original audio play THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERER, which premiered online in March 2023, will be presented in a live, immersive staged reading with members of the original cast, for two nights only in the Coach House of historic Glessner House, located at 1800 S. Prairie Avenue in Chicago’s South Loop. The play by Evanston-based playwright Rick Kinnebrew will again be directed by Corey Bradberry, Artistic Director of A Theater in the Dark and director of the original audio production. WHITE CITY is a theatrical thriller surrounding the notorious Chicago serial killer H. H. Holmes, who is said to have murdered more than 20 people during the World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893. The story focuses on the victim of the only murder for which Holmes was convicted, that of his business partner Ben Pitezel.



Kinnebrew is author of the screenplay for the Windy City Film Festival finalist FOG CITY and the play TEN DOLLAR HOUSE. The production features an original musical score composed and performed by Nick Montopoli and sound design created by Jake Sorgen, engineered by Bradberry. Performances are Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7 at 8 pm each night. There will be a post-show Q & A with playwright Rick Kinnebrew after each performance.



The original audio production premiered in mid-March with three live performances presented online and was featured on WGN Radio’s “Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning,” ABC Chicago 7’s “Weekender Report,” and WGN Radio’s “Behind the Curtain” podcast hosted by Paul Lisnek. A recording of the production was launched on March 30 and is available online at www.atheaterinthedark.com.

Ethan Carlson will reprise his role from the audio production as the murderous H.H. Holmes. Holmes’ doomed business partner Ben Pitezel will again be played by Keenan Odenkirk, seen in 2022 as Nick in Invictus Theatre’s Jeff Award-winning WHO’S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? Carlson and Odenkirk will be joined by other members of the original cast. Full casting for the immersive reading to be announced.

A Theater in the Dark emerged in fall 2019 with its innovative in-person production of its original noir thriller THREE STORIES UP, performed for audiences sitting in complete darkness, When the COVID pandemic shut down all live performances in 2020, the company was perfectly positioned to pivot to streaming productions of audio plays. Returning to the traditions of the golden age of radio, they received critical acclaim and popular success with their live audio play productions of A WAR OF THE WORLDS, A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK, and A WHITE WHALE. Their previous productions of the 2022-23 season are the noir comedy-mystery A MATTER OF RED HERRINGS and the mystery A MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU.



The CHICAGO SUN-TIMES said A Theater in the Dark’s 2021 A WHITE WHALE (an original adaptation of Melville’s MOBY DICK) was “packed from stem-to-stern with some of the best, most evocative writing I’ve heard from a theater this year.” The production was honored with the “Critics Choice Award” of the 2021 Atlanta Audio Fringe Festival and the “Best Audio Production” at the 2021 Thornhill Theatre Festival.

Tickets are $30, $25 for Glessner House members

BIOS

Corey Bradberry (Director, Producer) is a Chicago-based director and producer, Producing Artistic Director of A Theater in the Dark, and a Faculty Member at The Second City Training Center. Most recently, Corey directed and produced A Theater in the Dark’s fall drama A MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU and earlier this year, served as Production Manager for A Red Orchid Theatre’s Equity-Jeff-Award-winning production of The Moors (Best Production, Mid-Sized). In summer 2021, Corey directed SHIPWRECKED!: AN ENTERTAINMENT at Oil Lamp Theatre which won 2021 Broadway World Chicago Awards for “Best Director”, “Best Play”, and “Best Production”. Corey’s audio play A WHITE WHALE, which he wrote and directed, won top prizes at the 2021 Atlanta Audio Fringe Festival and Thornhill Theatre Festival; and also directed A Theater in the Dark’s hit original audio play A WAR OF THE WORLDS. Corey has assistant directed with major institutions including the Second City and Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. Corey is a 2015 Kennedy Center National Directing Fellow and was awarded the 2013 Emerging Artist Award from the City of Atlanta’s Office of Cultural Affairs. Education: M.F.A. Directing; B.A. Theatre & Performance Studies. Additional Training: Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theatre, Second City Advanced Directing program. Instagram: @corey.bradberry. www.coreybradberry.com

Rick Kinnebrew (Playwright)

As a beloved children’s librarian, Rick tells stories, teaches storytelling, and designs play scenarios. His stage plays and radio plays have reached audiences from Chicago to New Orleans. He is the author of TEN DOLLAR HOUSE (Pride Films & Plays; Broom Street Theater; Mineral Point Opera House). The screenplay FOG CITY--a superhero story set in alt-history California--was a Windy City Film Festival finalist and a top 10% finisher for the Nicholl Fellowship. He is currently enrolled in UCLA’s Screenwriting Program.

About A Theater in the Dark

Inspired by hard-boiled paperback novels and the radio mystery plays of the ‘30s and ‘40s, A Theater in the Dark invites audience members to tune out today’s visual barrage and explore three-dimensional soundscapes combining the human voice, recorded sound, and live foley effects to create a theatre experience audiences will never forget. Exceptional in engaging the audience, A Theater in the Dark creates stories through sound - producing both in-person pitch-black theatre experiences and immersive audio plays. Their online audio dramas have broadcast LIVE to listeners in 40 states, 8 Canadian provinces, and 12 countries! Their stories use compelling characters, descriptive language, and stunning soundscapes to pierce through the dark.

About Glessner House

Visitors step back in time and immerse themselves in the rich history, art, and architecture of Glessner House. A National Historic Landmark designed by famed American architect H. H. Richardson and completed in 1887, this cultural center and museum is a beacon of innovation, showcasing revolutionary design and celebrating the cultural arts from the late 1800s to the present day. Filled with original artifacts and unique family history, Glessner House is a one-of-a-kind experience.