A RECIPE FOR DISASTER Extended at Windy City Playhouse

James Beard Award-winning Chef Rick Bayless and Windy City Playhouse Artistic Director Amy Rubenstein today announced the extension of their immersive production, "A Recipe For Disaster," written by Bayless, Rubenstein and Windy City Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Carl Menninger and directed by Jeff Award Winner David H. Bell, through March 27, 2022.

Lauded as "a truly delicious spectacle for the audience...that's worth seeing a second time" by Eater Chicago, the fully immersive event gives audiences the opportunity to sample food designed by Bayless, with cocktails and wine pairings by Lanie Bayless as the hilarity unfolds. Based on Bayless' real-life experiences, the story is set during influencer night at The Contumacious Pig, one of the city's hottest restaurants, when everything that could possibly go wrong occurs. From a sick head chef and unexpected health inspector to a spy from a competing restaurant and the bus boy hiding a wild pig, the evening is nothing short of hilariously chaotic.

The cast of a "A Recipe for Disaster" includes Emma Jo Boyden as Shelley, Kierra Bunch as Loreen, Carley Cornelius as Kiki, Ian Maryfield as Boris, Alex Morales as Iggy, Ben Page as Jude, Ryan Reilly as Clyde and Daniel Trinidad as Felix. The creative team for the show includes director David H. Bell who received a Jeff Award for his direction of Windy City Playhouse's smash hit "Southern Gothic," set designer William Boles, who received a Jeff Award for his design of Windy City Playhouse's "The Boys in the Band" and costume designer Uriel Gomez who was nominated for a Jeff Award for his work on the same production. Rounding out the creative team is lighting designer Jared Gooding, sound designer Willow James and properties designer Caitlin McCarthy.

Tickets to "A Recipe for Disaster," which include six bite-size tastings and three cocktail and wine samplings are on sale now, with regular and VIP options available. Limited to 30 guests per performance, the VIP experience includes a pre-show charcuterie board and cocktail, premium seating and a gift bag including dessert, a party favor and a signed photo of Chef Rick Bayless and the cast.

"A Recipe for Disaster" is now open on the Club Level at Petterino's, located at 150 N Dearborn. For tickets and more information, please visit www.windycityplayhouse.com.