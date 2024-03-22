A NEIL DIAMOND STORY Comes to Raue Center For The Arts in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Raue Center For The Arts has announced the upcoming performance of "A Neil Diamond Story" by Denny Svehla. The show will take place on Saturday, May 18, at 7:00 p.m. at Raue Center in Crystal Lake.

Denny Svehla has been traveling the country for over 47 years performing, and for the past 24 years, he has been performing songs and telling stories of the inspiration behind the music of Neil Diamond. "A Neil Diamond Story" includes an incredible list of hits, as well as selections from Neil's vast library of compositions.

The show promises to be an intimate, engaging, and dynamic experience full of music and stories. It is a must-see for fans of Neil Diamond, an education for the uninitiated, and a tribute show made with true respect for the music - and the audience.

Neil Diamond is one of the best-selling recording artists of the 20th century and a skilled songwriter. He has earned honors including his induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy.

Tickets for "A Neil Diamond Story" are priced at $30, $35, and $40* for the general public, and $21, $24.50, and $28* for members. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

Don't miss this engaging performance featuring the music of Neil Diamond and the stories that inspired the songs. Get your tickets now and join us for an unforgettable evening of music and memories.



